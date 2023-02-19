99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
More snow! Big midweek storm forecast, including for Cass and Crow Wing counties

Accumulating snow expected Monday ahead of the bigger winter storm

Forecast snow amounts Feb. 20, 2023.png
Cass and Crow Wing counties are part of a winter weather advisory Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 19, 2023 10:52 AM

Cass and Crow Wing Counties are part of a winter weather advisory in effect Monday, Feb 20, as widespread accumulating snow is expected ahead of a significant winter storm forecast Wednesday-Thursday night, Feb. 22-23.

The National Weather Service in Duluth said accumulations could range from 3-6 inches Monday, and a significant winter storm will impact the region from Tuesday night into Thursday night with snow accumulations of 8+ inches.

Exact timing, location of the heaviest accumulations and snow totals are still subject to change between now and mid-week.

Brakstad Farm.JPG
Local
Nisswa Garden Club to showcase Brakstad Natural Farm
Event is Feb. 23
February 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition highlights.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Feb. 9-15, 2023, Echo Journal e-edition headlines
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
February 18, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
091022-police-blotter-dwi.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Feb. 18, 2023
A look at police reports in the northern Brainerd lakes area - Cass and Crow Wing counties.
February 18, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
0422jenkins-city-hall.jpg
Local
Jenkins City Council reviews events center permit
Mayor discusses whether the permit would unintentionally end after one year
February 18, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
snowmobile-crash-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Cass County Sheriff offers safety tips in wake of deadly snowmobile accidents
Cass County Minnesota has first snowmobile fatality since 2019
February 17, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

Travel impacts will be possible Monday, especially for the evening commute. The weather service lists the possibility of 3-5 inches of snow in northern Crow Wing and Cass counties, with 2-3 inches in southern Crow Wing County.

The winter weather advisory is in effect starting Sunday night, Feb. 19, through Monday.

Significant snow accumulations in excess of 8 inches from the midweek system could lead to dangerous winter driving conditions.

Significant mid-winter storm Feb. 22-23, 2023.png
A significiant winter storm is forecast, including in Cass and Crow Wing counties, Feb. 22-23, 2023.
Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

In addition, gusty winds could also produce blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Travel impacts are expected Thursday, including the morning and evening commutes.

Visit pineandlakes.com for updated weather information.

Forecast

  • Sunday, Feb. 19: Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 22 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Sunday night: Snow, mainly after 4 a.m. Low around 6. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
  • Monday, Feb. 20: Snow, mainly before 5 p.m. High near 31. Blustery, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.
  • Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2 below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Tuesday, Feb. 21: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Tuesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Blustery, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 22: A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Wednesday night: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Blustery, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Thursday, Feb 23: Snow. Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 7. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
  • Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13 below zero. Blustery, with a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
  • Friday, Feb. 24: Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.
  • Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1 below zero. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
  • Saturday, Feb. 25: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Source: National Weather Service, Duluth

