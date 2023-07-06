Mission Township rings in summer

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Summer began in style in Mission Park as residents gathered for Mission Township's Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24.

In keeping with the time of year, parade participants — including the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion and Mission Fire Department — donned a red, white and blue theme as they passed parade goers waiting at the park.

The parade was followed by ice cream served in Mission Park.

Old Glory and the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion led the way in Mission Township's Summer Starter parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

Smiles abound from a Mission Township Fire Department vehicle at the Mission Township Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal

The township's patriotism was on full display during the Mission Township Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Dan Determan / Echo Journal