Mission Township rings in summer

The township's 'Summer Starter' Parade was Saturday, June 24

Mission Parade 6-24 3.JPG
Mission Township firefighters wave to the children at Mission Park during the Mission Township Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023. In keeping with the time of year, parade participants — including the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion and Mission Fire Department — donned a red, white and blue theme for the parade that was a prelude to July 4 events across the area.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

MISSION TOWNSHIP — Summer began in style in Mission Park as residents gathered for Mission Township's Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24.

In keeping with the time of year, parade participants — including the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion and Mission Fire Department — donned a red, white and blue theme as they passed parade goers waiting at the park.

The parade was followed by ice cream served in Mission Park.

Mission Parade 6-24 1.JPG
Old Glory and the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion led the way in Mission Township's Summer Starter parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Mission Parade 6-24 2.JPG
Smiles abound from a Mission Township Fire Department vehicle at the Mission Township Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Mission Parade 6-24 5.JPG
The township's patriotism was on full display during the Mission Township Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Mission Parade 6-24 4.JPG
The Mission Fire Department brought out a patriotic truck for the Summer Starter Parade on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal

