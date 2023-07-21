6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Miss Pine River title holders on parade

21 past winners participate in Pine River's sesquicentennial parade

Miss Pine River winners July 8, 2023, Pine River sesquicentennial parade.jpg
Twenty-one former Miss Pine River title holders rode in a float in the city's sesquicentennial parade July 8, 2023.
Dan Determan / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

PINE RIVER — Twenty-one former Miss Pine River title holders rode in an award-winning float in the city's sesquicentennial parade July 8, 2023.

