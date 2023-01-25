Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant contestants sought

PINE RIVER — Contestants are sought for the Miss Pine River Scholarship Pageant, scheduled April 1.

Organizers will host a meeting, with lunch provided, during senior lunch at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Pine River-Backus School lunch room for those who want more information.

Pageant scholarships increased thanks to the generosity of donors.

Miss Pine River will receive $2,500. First princess will receive $1,500. Second princess will receive $1,000 with Miss Congeniality receiving $250.

There will also be a Jeanne Stranne Memorial Scholarship award of $500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Questions may be sent to misspineriverpageant@gmail.com or directed to Jacki Kline at 218-838-9599, Gretchen Koering at 218-838-0167 or Renee Stranne at 218-821-4622.