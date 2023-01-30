Miss Pequot Lakes candidates sought to compete for $7K in scholarships

PEQUOT LAKES — Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant candidates are sought for the April 14 pageant.

Candidates must register by March 6 to be eligible to compete for three scholarships:

$4,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes.

$2,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes Princess.

$1,000 for Miss Congeniality.

The Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Candidate requirements are:

The Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant is open to all female junior and senior high school students of the Pequot Lakes School District, including Crosslake Community School, online and home-schooled students.

The students must be in good standing and meeting their school requirements.

Students must have their application in by Monday, March 6, to the pageant committee office at Merritt Jewelers in Pequot Lakes or to Robynn Davidson in the Pequot Lakes High School office.

Miss Pequot Lakes, the first runner-up and Miss Congeniality will be required to volunteer and attend community events and business celebrations. If for some reason the winners cannot attend, they will need to notify the pageant committee as soon as possible.

Events include:

Cherry Car Show in June.

Stars and Stripes Parade in Pequot Lakes and Freedom Days Parade in Nisswa in July.

Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes in July.

Chokecherry Festival/Pet Parade in Pequot Lakes in August.

Pequot Lakes Fall Festival/Halloween Event.

Santa’s Bobbin' into Town in Pequot Lakes the second weekend in December.

Breezy Point Ice Fest in January.

Honoring volunteers of Pequot Lakes event in January.

St Patrick's Day Parade in Crosslake in March.

Other pageants in the surrounding areas

Miss Pequot Lakes fundraisers — Princess Ball and Queens Tea.

Last-minute functions that may come up.

The week of the pageant, Monday-Thursday, April 10-13, there will be additional days required for rehearsals, etc. Each day rehearsals start at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The pageant will remain similar to years past. It will include evening gown competition, talent, interview, onstage question and congeniality.

For more information, contact Kimberly Ziesemer at 218-851-2764 or email ziesemers@tds.net.