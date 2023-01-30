6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Miss Pequot Lakes candidates sought to compete for $7K in scholarships

Deadline to sign up is March 6

021421_pageant-crown-red-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 30, 2023 02:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PEQUOT LAKES — Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant candidates are sought for the April 14 pageant.

Candidates must register by March 6 to be eligible to compete for three scholarships:

  • $4,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes.
  • $2,000 for Miss Pequot Lakes Princess.
  • $1,000 for Miss Congeniality.
Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant (1).JPG
Local
Pequot Lakes High School junior Quinn Trottier crowned Miss Pequot Lakes
Trottier also earns Miss Congeniality title; Princesses are senior Annika Schlagel and junior Brea Eckes.
May 11, 2022 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler

The Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 14, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium. Candidate requirements are:

  • The Miss Pequot Lakes Scholarship Pageant is open to all female junior and senior high school students of the Pequot Lakes School District, including Crosslake Community School, online and home-schooled students.
  • The students must be in good standing and meeting their school requirements.
  • Students must have their application in by Monday, March 6, to the pageant committee office at Merritt Jewelers in Pequot Lakes or to Robynn Davidson in the Pequot Lakes High School office.
  • Miss Pequot Lakes, the first runner-up and Miss Congeniality will be required to volunteer and attend community events and business celebrations. If for some reason the winners cannot attend, they will need to notify the pageant committee as soon as possible.
Read more local area news
Pequot Lakes School.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes School Board denies support staff grievance
Local 284 represents the school district’s support staff, including office workers, custodians, food service workers and paraprofessionals
January 30, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 25, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
January 30, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Steve norman 3.jpg
Local
Lake Country Faces: Heart attack prompts Pine River Carpet owner to retire after 46 years
Norman's family got him into the business, and now helped get him out as well
January 30, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Windchill advisory Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, into Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.png
Local
Beware at the bus stop - Dangerous windchills forecast for Crow Wing and Cass counties
Windchill advisory is in effect until noon Monday, Jan. 30, for much of the state
January 29, 2023 08:56 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Police squad
Local
Nisswa crash injures Pequot Lakes man
Robert Donald Zweigle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
January 29, 2023 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Events include:

  • Cherry Car Show in June.
  • Stars and Stripes Parade in Pequot Lakes and Freedom Days Parade in Nisswa in July.
  • Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes in July.
  • Chokecherry Festival/Pet Parade in Pequot Lakes in August.
  • Pequot Lakes Fall Festival/Halloween Event.
  • Santa’s Bobbin' into Town in Pequot Lakes the second weekend in December.
  • Breezy Point Ice Fest in January.
  • Honoring volunteers of Pequot Lakes event in January.
  • St Patrick's Day Parade in Crosslake in March.
  • Other pageants in the surrounding areas
  • Miss Pequot Lakes fundraisers — Princess Ball and Queens Tea.
  • Last-minute functions that may come up.

The week of the pageant, Monday-Thursday, April 10-13, there will be additional days required for rehearsals, etc. Each day rehearsals start at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The pageant will remain similar to years past. It will include evening gown competition, talent, interview, onstage question and congeniality.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, contact Kimberly Ziesemer at 218-851-2764 or email ziesemers@tds.net.

Related Topics: PEQUOT LAKESMISS PEQUOT LAKES PAGEANTEVENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Evening for Ethiopia.jpeg
Local
Crosslake church to host event for Ethiopia
The cost is $50 per plate for Providence Community Church event at the Gathering Event Center
January 29, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Jan. 17-19, 2023
Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby shares Pequot Lakes, Pine River couples' births
January 29, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Lee and Penny Anderson.jpg
Local
Nisswa summer resident sets $75M record for donation to college
Lee and Penny Anderson are well known for their involvement in area communities
January 29, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Extravaganza 2023 1.JPG
Exclusive
Local
13-year-old wins Ice Fishing Extravaganza
The temperature hovered right around zero degrees throughout the afternoon.
January 28, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan