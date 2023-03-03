99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa participants work with Quilts for Kids

Community service angle is part of annual scholarship program

quilts for kids.jpg
Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa participants helped make projects for the local Quilts For Kids organization that provides quilts to children in need as part of the scholarship pageant's annual programming. Pictured in February 2023 are, back row from left, Elly Marsh, Annie Nevah, Jasmine Patnoe, MaryGale Lamusga, Ashley Wallin, Amber Hidde, Marlee Peters and Norah Waletzko; front row, Alexus Olson, Astrid Stumvoll, Claire Nickelson and Lexi Obeidzinski. Not pictured is Jocelyn Deschaine.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 03, 2023 05:57 AM

NISSWA — Every year the Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization's Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa pageant participants learn about a nonprofit group in the community.

Participants learn to be active, caring members of the community through service while assisting a local organization.

This year the group assisted Quilts for Kids.

The girls worked in teams and tied three quilts, then colored pictures using fabric crayons that were ironed onto quilt blocks.

These quilts will be finished by a local volunteer and then returned to Quilts for Kids to be given to young people in need.

The scholarship pageant will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.

