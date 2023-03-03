Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa participants work with Quilts for Kids

NISSWA — Every year the Nisswa Youth Scholarship Organization's Miss Nisswa and Little Miss Nisswa pageant participants learn about a nonprofit group in the community.

Participants learn to be active, caring members of the community through service while assisting a local organization.

This year the group assisted Quilts for Kids.

Read more local area news





The girls worked in teams and tied three quilts, then colored pictures using fabric crayons that were ironed onto quilt blocks.

These quilts will be finished by a local volunteer and then returned to Quilts for Kids to be given to young people in need.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scholarship pageant will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Nisswa Elementary School.