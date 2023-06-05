Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2023 academic honors
Area students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 498 students to its President's List and 547 students to its Dean's List for the 2023 Spring Semester.
Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Hometown, Name Honors
Baxter
- Julia Lacher, President's list
Bertha
- Riley Kneisl, Dean's List
- Ryan Rhodes, President's list
Brainerd
- Riley Backstrom, President's list
- Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List
- Shari Olson, President's list
- Logan Peterson, Dean's List
Browerville
- Elizabeth Becker, President's list
- Leona May, President's list
- Joshua Trantina, Dean's List
Crosby
- Ean Hunter, President's list
- Elijah Winegarner, Dean's List
Crosslake
- Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List
Deerwood
- Joseph Wassen, Dean's List
Grey Eagle
- Madisyn Kerzman, Dean's List
- Cole Van Beck, Dean's List
Hewitt
- Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List
Longville
- Joseph Pinski, Dean's List
Menahga
- Aili Anderson, Dean's List
- Blaise Anderson, Dean's List
- Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List
- Alayna Day, President's list
- Mikkolai Gunderson, Dean's List
- Karen Hillstrom, Dean's List
- Anna Hillukka, President's list
- Carter Hillukka, Dean's List
- Lane Hillukka, President's list
- Faythe Honga, President's list
- Melinda Kyllonen, Dean's List
- Aaron Lake, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Lake, Dean's List
- Hannah Martin, President's list
- Austen Simonson, President's list
- Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List
- Mariah Skoog, Dean's List
- Megan Skoog, President's list
- Ryan Tolkkinen, Dean's List
- Erica Tormanen, Dean's List
- Evan Wisuri, Dean's List
- Alendra Ylitalo, President's list
- Sophia Ylitalo, President's list
Motley
- Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List
- Annie Roggenkamp, Dean's List
Pequot Lakes
- Jayda Reier, President's list
- Megan Voges, President's list
- Trever Vukelich, Dean's List
Pierz
- Kegan Scholl, President's list
Pillager
- Keyona Teamer, Dean's List
Pine River
- Michael Flowers, President's list
Randall
- Jaycee Hegg, President's list
Sebeka
- Jeannie Arthur, Dean's List
- Breanna Berg, Dean's List
- Renae Campbell, Dean's List
- Bailey Haman, President's list
- April Kerkvliet, Dean's List
- Brady Lake, Dean's List
- Otto Mattson, President's list
- Ava Rathcke, President's list
- Daphney Rathcke, President's list
- Shiann Richter, President's list
- Jacob Savela, Dean's List
- Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List
- Anna Vargo, President's list
Staples
- Annie Capistrant, Dean's List
- Rachel Connell, Dean's List
- Damon Halverson, President's list
Swanville
- Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List
Verndale
- Minette Bettis, Dean's List
- Sarah Elfstrum, President's list
- Jamie Hahn, Dean's List
- Caleb Ismil, Dean's List
- Corby Kern, Dean's List
- Reagen Ludovissie, President's list
- Krystle Olson, President's list
- Nicole Redner, Dean's List
- Kathryn Redning, Dean's List
Wadena
- Eliah Anderson, President's list
- Nathan Bolduc, Dean's List
- Charles Bushinger, Dean's List
- Isabel Ellingson, President's list
- Tyler Fiskum, President's list
- Adam Guderian, Dean's List
- Michaela Hippe, Dean's List
- Abigail Kern, Dean's List
- Nicholas Lund, President's list
- April McMorrow-Hudson, Dean's List
- Matthew Notch, Dean's List
- Chase O'Rourke, Dean's List
- Madison Olson, Dean's List
- Susan Ross, President's list
- Kyle Schmitz, President's list
- Paige Self, President's list
- Kira Vergin, President's list
