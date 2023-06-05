99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2023 academic honors

Area students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 9:30 AM

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 498 students to its President's List and 547 students to its Dean's List for the 2023 Spring Semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Hometown, Name Honors

Baxter

  • Julia Lacher, President's list

Bertha

  • Riley Kneisl, Dean's List
  • Ryan Rhodes, President's list

Brainerd

  • Riley Backstrom, President's list
  • Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List
  • Shari Olson, President's list
  • Logan Peterson, Dean's List

Browerville

  • Elizabeth Becker, President's list
  • Leona May, President's list
  • Joshua Trantina, Dean's List

Crosby

  • Ean Hunter, President's list
  • Elijah Winegarner, Dean's List

Crosslake

  • Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List

Deerwood

  • Joseph Wassen, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

  • Madisyn Kerzman, Dean's List
  • Cole Van Beck, Dean's List

Hewitt

  • Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List

Longville

  • Joseph Pinski, Dean's List

Menahga

  • Aili Anderson, Dean's List
  • Blaise Anderson, Dean's List
  • Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List
  • Alayna Day, President's list
  • Mikkolai Gunderson, Dean's List
  • Karen Hillstrom, Dean's List
  • Anna Hillukka, President's list
  • Carter Hillukka, Dean's List
  • Lane Hillukka, President's list
  • Faythe Honga, President's list
  • Melinda Kyllonen, Dean's List
  • Aaron Lake, Dean's List
  • Elizabeth Lake, Dean's List
  • Hannah Martin, President's list
  • Austen Simonson, President's list
  • Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List
  • Mariah Skoog, Dean's List
  • Megan Skoog, President's list
  • Ryan Tolkkinen, Dean's List
  • Erica Tormanen, Dean's List
  • Evan Wisuri, Dean's List
  • Alendra Ylitalo, President's list
  • Sophia Ylitalo, President's list

Motley

  • Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List
  • Annie Roggenkamp, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

  • Jayda Reier, President's list
  • Megan Voges, President's list
  • Trever Vukelich, Dean's List

Pierz

  • Kegan Scholl, President's list

Pillager

  • Keyona Teamer, Dean's List

Pine River

  • Michael Flowers, President's list

Randall

  • Jaycee Hegg, President's list

Sebeka

  • Jeannie Arthur, Dean's List
  • Breanna Berg, Dean's List
  • Renae Campbell, Dean's List
  • Bailey Haman, President's list
  • April Kerkvliet, Dean's List
  • Brady Lake, Dean's List
  • Otto Mattson, President's list
  • Ava Rathcke, President's list
  • Daphney Rathcke, President's list
  • Shiann Richter, President's list
  • Jacob Savela, Dean's List
  • Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List
  • Anna Vargo, President's list

Staples

  • Annie Capistrant, Dean's List
  • Rachel Connell, Dean's List
  • Damon Halverson, President's list

Swanville

  • Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List

Verndale

  • Minette Bettis, Dean's List
  • Sarah Elfstrum, President's list
  • Jamie Hahn, Dean's List
  • Caleb Ismil, Dean's List
  • Corby Kern, Dean's List
  • Reagen Ludovissie, President's list
  • Krystle Olson, President's list
  • Nicole Redner, Dean's List
  • Kathryn Redning, Dean's List

Wadena

  • Eliah Anderson, President's list
  • Nathan Bolduc, Dean's List
  • Charles Bushinger, Dean's List
  • Isabel Ellingson, President's list
  • Tyler Fiskum, President's list
  • Adam Guderian, Dean's List
  • Michaela Hippe, Dean's List
  • Abigail Kern, Dean's List
  • Nicholas Lund, President's list
  • April McMorrow-Hudson, Dean's List
  • Matthew Notch, Dean's List
  • Chase O'Rourke, Dean's List
  • Madison Olson, Dean's List
  • Susan Ross, President's list
  • Kyle Schmitz, President's list
  • Paige Self, President's list
  • Kira Vergin, President's list

