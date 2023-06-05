Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces spring 2023 academic honors

Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named 498 students to its President's List and 547 students to its Dean's List for the 2023 Spring Semester.

Students on the President's List earned a grade point average of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Students on the Dean's List earned a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75 percent of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.

Area students named to the M State President's List and Dean's List are:

Hometown, Name Honors

Baxter

Julia Lacher, President's list

Bertha

Riley Kneisl, Dean's List

Ryan Rhodes, President's list

Brainerd

Riley Backstrom, President's list

Isaac Lockwood, Dean's List

Shari Olson, President's list

Logan Peterson, Dean's List

Browerville

Elizabeth Becker, President's list

Leona May, President's list

Joshua Trantina, Dean's List

Crosby

Ean Hunter, President's list

Elijah Winegarner, Dean's List

Crosslake

Dominic Berczyk, Dean's List

Deerwood

Joseph Wassen, Dean's List

Grey Eagle

Madisyn Kerzman, Dean's List

Cole Van Beck, Dean's List

Hewitt

Tiffany Mohlenkamp, Dean's List

Longville

Joseph Pinski, Dean's List

Menahga

Aili Anderson, Dean's List

Blaise Anderson, Dean's List

Robert Bloomquist, Dean's List

Alayna Day, President's list

Mikkolai Gunderson, Dean's List

Karen Hillstrom, Dean's List

Anna Hillukka, President's list

Carter Hillukka, Dean's List

Lane Hillukka, President's list

Faythe Honga, President's list

Melinda Kyllonen, Dean's List

Aaron Lake, Dean's List

Elizabeth Lake, Dean's List

Hannah Martin, President's list

Austen Simonson, President's list

Kinsey Skoog, Dean's List

Mariah Skoog, Dean's List

Megan Skoog, President's list

Ryan Tolkkinen, Dean's List

Erica Tormanen, Dean's List

Evan Wisuri, Dean's List

Alendra Ylitalo, President's list

Sophia Ylitalo, President's list

Motley

Jaelyn Jordahl, Dean's List

Annie Roggenkamp, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes

Jayda Reier, President's list

Megan Voges, President's list

Trever Vukelich, Dean's List

Pierz

Kegan Scholl, President's list

Pillager

Keyona Teamer, Dean's List

Pine River

Michael Flowers, President's list

Randall

Jaycee Hegg, President's list

Sebeka

Jeannie Arthur, Dean's List

Breanna Berg, Dean's List

Renae Campbell, Dean's List

Bailey Haman, President's list

April Kerkvliet, Dean's List

Brady Lake, Dean's List

Otto Mattson, President's list

Ava Rathcke, President's list

Daphney Rathcke, President's list

Shiann Richter, President's list

Jacob Savela, Dean's List

Deanna Sjolie, Dean's List

Anna Vargo, President's list

Staples

Annie Capistrant, Dean's List

Rachel Connell, Dean's List

Damon Halverson, President's list

Swanville

Cooper Thieschafer, Dean's List

Verndale

Minette Bettis, Dean's List

Sarah Elfstrum, President's list

Jamie Hahn, Dean's List

Caleb Ismil, Dean's List

Corby Kern, Dean's List

Reagen Ludovissie, President's list

Krystle Olson, President's list

Nicole Redner, Dean's List

Kathryn Redning, Dean's List

Wadena

Eliah Anderson, President's list

Nathan Bolduc, Dean's List

Charles Bushinger, Dean's List

Isabel Ellingson, President's list

Tyler Fiskum, President's list

Adam Guderian, Dean's List

Michaela Hippe, Dean's List

Abigail Kern, Dean's List

Nicholas Lund, President's list

April McMorrow-Hudson, Dean's List

Matthew Notch, Dean's List

Chase O'Rourke, Dean's List

Madison Olson, Dean's List

Susan Ross, President's list

Kyle Schmitz, President's list

Paige Self, President's list

Kira Vergin, President's list