99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency deputy commissioner to speak at Brainerd forum

Speaker served as corporate counsel for Ecolab

Rosenmeier Forum Peter Tester.jpg
Peter Tester will be the guest speaker at the Feb. 6, 2023, Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 01, 2023 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BRAINERD — The community is invited to attend the next Rosenmeier Forum titled "The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: Getting it Right for Minnesota" at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College’s Brainerd campus.

Peter Tester, MPCA deputy commissioner, will be the event's guest speaker. All forums are free and open to the public.

Tester advises the MPCA commissioner on key policy and legislative initiatives and develops strategic, science-based environmental priorities for the state.

Tester is involved in the development of specific legislative policies, budgets and bonding proposals. His role is to negotiate, monitor and implement major environmental programs in Minnesota and coordinate efforts to implement higher environmental controls and compliance with companies and individuals.

He also serves as liaison to the Environmental Protection Agency Region 5, which is responsible for the Great Lakes states, on all federal environmental matters and enforcement cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Tester spent years focused on addressing environmental issues, most recently serving as senior corporate counsel for Ecolab. He also served as temporary MPCA commissioner from June to November 2021.

Read more local area news
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to dean's list for fall semester at UW-Eau Claire
Academic performance recognized
February 01, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Lake Shore City Council meets Jan. 23, 2023.jpg
Local
Poston returns as mayor of Lake Shore
Former mayor and council member returns after six years as a state legislator
February 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
IMG_3094.JPG
Local
Independent insurance is perfect fit for Pine River
Three different owners shared the same, community centric vision
February 01, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
020123-february-2023-metro.jpg
Local
Calendar: Feb. 1-8, 2023, Brainerd lakes area events listed
Musical, cultural talks, ice fishing contest are coming up
January 31, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Cultural Thursday event to discuss the civil rights movement
Event is Feb. 2 at Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College in Brainerd
January 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Laura Raedeke, chair of the forum, said in a news release: "Issues concerning the water-rich Brainerd lakes area and northeastern Minnesota are a key focus of the MPCA's oversight and regulatory mission. Mr. Tester will help us understand more fully how the agency balances the needs of business, industry and agriculture with the necessity for clean water and healthy soils that support fishing, hunting and tourism.

"In Minnesota, fishing alone produces $4.2 billion and 27,000 jobs in economic benefits, while the 150,000 people who canoe, fish and travel in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area provide a recreation economy valued at $45 million," Raedeke said.

Related Topics: BRAINERDCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGEMINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCYENVIRONMENT
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area residents earn academic honors at Benedictine College
Named to President's or Dean's lists
January 31, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Chickamaw Beach.JPG
Local
Chickamaw Beach swears in mayor and council members
Murel Backman, Richard Behary and Suzanne Henk take oaths of office
January 31, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Maucieri's 1
Local
Business Traditions: Maucieri's Italian Bistro home to 49 years of family restauranteering
Dawn Maucieri and her brother Tony Maucieri Jr. run Maucieri's Italian Bistro in Crosslake
January 31, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Parkinson's support group to meet Feb. 2
Inhaled treatment will be topic of discussion
January 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal