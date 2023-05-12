Minnesota moms can join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge

Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, May 14, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

To participate in the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/1173295613370541) and submit one photo of each fish they catch. All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization, including SCHEELS gift cards. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Student Anglers Organization to organize the challenge.

Contest details are available on the Student Anglers Association website (studentangler.org/minnesota-moms-fishing-challenge). In the contest, no fish is too small and all fish species count.

The Minnesota State Legislature established Take a Mom Fishing Weekend in 1988 to coincide with Mother’s Day. This year, the weekend also happens during fishing opener — seasons begin Saturday, May 13, for walleye, northern pike, bass, and trout in lakes.

To celebrate the fishing season, the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener event is taking place May 12-14 in Mankato. During the event on May 13, several anglers with the Student Anglers Organization will be fishing with their moms on Madison Lake, and the moms will be taking part in the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge.

