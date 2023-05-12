99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Minnesota moms can join the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge

Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge

032021_fishing-poles-shutterstock.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 PM

Moms who live in Minnesota are invited to join a free virtual fishing challenge Saturday, May 13, through Sunday, May 14, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend, when all Minnesota moms can fish without purchasing a fishing license.

To participate in the Mother’s Day weekend fishing challenge, moms simply need to join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/1173295613370541) and submit one photo of each fish they catch. All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization, including SCHEELS gift cards. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is partnering with the Student Anglers Organization to organize the challenge.

Contest details are available on the Student Anglers Association website (studentangler.org/minnesota-moms-fishing-challenge). In the contest, no fish is too small and all fish species count.

The Minnesota State Legislature established Take a Mom Fishing Weekend in 1988 to coincide with Mother’s Day. This year, the weekend also happens during fishing opener — seasons begin Saturday, May 13, for walleye, northern pike, bass, and trout in lakes.

To celebrate the fishing season, the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener event is taking place May 12-14 in Mankato. During the event on May 13, several anglers with the Student Anglers Organization will be fishing with their moms on Madison Lake, and the moms will be taking part in the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Crow Wing County Judicial Center
Local
Former Nisswa mayor sentenced to pay fine on misdemeanor charge
May 12, 2023 11:12 AM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
John Ward (1).JPG
Local
Former educator, legislator spreads acceptance at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes schools
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
surviving a fall into cold water
Northland Outdoors
Don't die in a cold Minnesota lake
May 12, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A banner sign announcing the Cuyuna Rock Club show
Community
Cuyuna Rock Club agate and mineral show set May 13-14 in Brainerd
May 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
John Ward (1).JPG
Local
Former educator, legislator spreads acceptance at Nisswa, Pequot Lakes schools
May 12, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Lake Hubert anglers May 7, 2023.JPG
Community
Bait may be hard to find for Minnesota's fishing opener
May 11, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
prm-2023-echo-journal-kids-ad-design.jpg
Exclusive
Community
2023 Kids Ad Design Contest - Echo Journal
May 11, 2023 02:27 PM
 · 
By  Echo Journal / Brainerd Dispatch