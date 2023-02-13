99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources awarding Lawns to Legumes grant

Cost-share funding supports Minnesota residents' efforts to create new pollinator habitat

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 13, 2023 02:57 PM
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources selected 2,000 Minnesota residents to receive Individual Support grants through the Lawns to Legumes program.

“Lawns to Legumes helps Minnesota residents play an essential role in protecting the pollinators that sustain our natural resources, ecosystems and economy,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said in a news release.

Funded by the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Lawns to Legumes offers a combination of workshops, coaching, planting guides and cost-share funding for installing pollinator-friendly native plantings in residential lawns.

BWSR partners with Metro Blooms and Blue Thumb-Planting for Clean Water to administer the program. So far, the program has resulted in about 3,000 planting projects, involved about 8,000 workshop and presentation participants and more than 140 volunteer coaches, and generated more than 350,000 visits to program websites to access resources.

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: Feb. 13, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
February 13, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to NDSU fall 2022 dean’s list
These North Dakota State University students recognized for academic performance
February 13, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Wintry mix expected Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 14-15, 2023..png
Local
Messy mix of rain, snow and wind heads toward Cass and Crow Wing counties
Rain Tuesday could cause icy conditions, followed by snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday and wind Wednesday
February 13, 2023 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
School Board.JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus School District: Career Pathways will eventually guide student career readiness
District is working on a plan that will help students think about their career far in advance of graduation
February 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
021123-sesquicentennial-farm-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Applications open for sesquicentennial farm recognition
Deadline to apply to Minnesota Farm Bureau is March 6
February 13, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal

Individual Support grants reimburse Minnesota residents for up to $350 in costs associated with planting pollinator habitat in their yards. Recipients have access to workshops, coaching opportunities and gardening resources to help ensure project success.

Recipients are required to contribute a 25% match in the form of purchasing materials, hiring contractors or as in-kind time spent planting and maintaining their projects.

Minnesota is home to about 500 native bee species. Pollinators also include butterflies, moths, beetles and native flies. All play a key role in pollinating many food crops and native plants, but populations have significantly declined worldwide in recent years.

Population decline can be attributed to habitat loss and lack of related nutrition for pollinators, as well as pesticide use and pathogens.

Lawns to Legumes seeks to combat population decline by creating new pollinator habitat and habitat corridors that provide food sources and nesting space for pollinators.

The program emphasizes protection of at-risk species, such as Minnesota’s state bee, the federally endangered rusty patched bumblebee.

Anyone interested in helping pollinators can access free resources on the BWSR website at bwsr.state.mn.us/l2l and the Blue Thumb website at bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/.

Lawns to Legumes is currently accepting new applications for fall projects. Applications can be submitted on the Apply for Lawns to Legume Assistance page at bluethumb.org/lawns-to-legumes/apply/.

