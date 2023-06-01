Mindi Brill named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year

BREEZY POINT — Mindi Brill, the literacy interventionist at Eagle View Elementary School, is the 2022-2023 Pequot Lakes School District Teacher of the Year.

Brill was recognized at a May 10 Employee Recognition Ceremony with the Education Minnesota Pequot Lakes award.

Brill has been with the district since 1997, when she began working as a first grade teacher. Since then she has served in many other capacities at Eagle View. In 2015, 2016 and 2017 she was an academic tutor. In 2015, she also started teaching summer school.

From 2019-2021 she worked as a third grade teacher, and since 2021 she has been a literacy interventionist.

The extra work Brill puts in toward student improvement earned her a nomination from fellow interventionist Kathie Harman.

"Mindi always goes above and beyond what is expected in whatever task she takes on," Harman wrote in her nomination. "She creates inviting and fun lessons for her students and works hard to help them succeed. She willingly gives up her prep time each day to work with struggling students learning basic skills. Her great joy is to see a student accomplish a difficult skill and she is a smiling and encouraging cheerleader for him/her.

"Mindi seeks out fresh ideas and is always looking for what is current in the world of reading for beginning readers," Harman wrote. "She has two ACP projects going concurrently, one to motivate and supply classroom teachers with reading games and the other is studying the popular LETRS phonics professional development course to improve her knowledge and provide the best reading tools available for students."

Brill was also recognized for the support she provides to fellow teachers.

"Not only is Mindi excited about her teaching career, but she takes care of our staff by being Eagle View’s Teacher Rights representative," Harman wrote. "She hands out our PLEA newsletters and treats with a smile. She also has the difficult task of supporting our members when there are contract disputes or concerns that need to be addressed with the principal. She is there for all of us and we feel her positive approach in such a difficult position."

The honor surprised Brill, who didn't know her husband had snuck back to town for the event.

"I had no idea that I was Teacher of the Year and was absolutely surprised when my name was announced," Brill said in an email. "I was even more surprised when I saw my husband, Wade, at the back of the room. He had traveled all the way back from his job in Two Harbors to attend.

"I was given a bouquet of flowers and an engraved apple from EMPL. I took the microphone to say a few words and remember being humbled, looking out at all the faces of my colleagues, knowing they love their jobs just as much as I do. It was an honor I'll always cherish, as we have outstanding, innovative teachers in our district," she said.

