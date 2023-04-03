Messy storm is on its way to Brainerd lakes area

While spring was somewhat in the air with melting ice and snow Sunday, April 2, winter is set to return to the Brainerd lakes area Tuesday, April 4, in the form of a messy storm featuring snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain.

The northern and northwestern parts of Minnesota — including Cass and Crow Wing counties — are in a winter storm watch from Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.

Snow showers will start to move in late tonight, probably during the early morning hours. It looks like it’s probably going to be snowing by sunrise tomorrow. Bryan Howell, meteorologist

Bryan Howell, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth, expects that watch to become a warning later Monday, April 3.

“Snow showers will start to move in late tonight, probably during the early morning hours,” Howell said early Monday afternoon. “It looks like it’s probably going to be snowing by sunrise tomorrow.”

Potential snowfall amounts are still being evaluated, but the storm system keeps shifting northwest, meaning snow totals are trending lower for the Echo Journal coverage area.

But expect a mix of snow and rain, Howell said.

The forecast currently says new snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible Tuesday, 1-2 inches are possible Tuesday night, and 2-4 inches are possible Wednesday.

Snow potential is outlined for the next storm moving through April 4-5, 2023. Contributed / National Weather Service, Duluth

An email briefing from the National Weather Service says 6-plus inches of snow is possible along the Iron Range and south to the Brainerd lakes and Twin Ports areas; however there is higher certainty on amounts because of the wintry mix and freezing rain.

Winds are going to be extremely strong with this event. I wouldn’t be surprised if some places nearby hit 50 mph. Bryan Howell, meteorologist

As temperatures warm during the day Tuesday, snow likely will turn to sleet, to freezing rain, to rain and back to snow.

“We do have the potential for some thunder in there for the evening hours tomorrow,” Howell said.

Also be prepared for the wind to ramp up.

“Winds are going to be extremely strong with this event,” Howell said, noting the weather service predicts 45 mph wind gusts. “I wouldn’t be surprised if some places nearby hit 50 mph.”

That means blowing snow with reduced visibility, along with power outages, are possible.

“These winds are still going to be going Tuesday night into Wednesday morning,” he said.

With the expected changeover to snow, driving could be hazardous Wednesday with blowing snow.

The heaviest snow and strongest winds are expected Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

The potential of 8-plus inches of snow is possible over northern Cass, northern Itasca, northern St. Louis and Koochiching counties. And 6-8 inches is possible along the North Shore.

Relief is somewhat in sight. Easter weekend should see high temperatures near 50 degrees for Easter egg hunts on Saturday and Easter on Sunday.

Forecast

Tuesday, April 4: Snow before 1 p.m., then snow and sleet between 1 and 4 p.m., then snow, freezing rain and sleet after 4 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. High near 32. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Tuesday night: Snow, freezing rain and sleet becoming all snow after 1 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Areas of blowing snow after 1 a.m. Low around 23. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Wednesday, April 5: Snow. Patchy blowing snow. High near 35. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday, April 6: Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday, April 7: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday, April 8: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday, April 9: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.