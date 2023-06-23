Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Messerschmidt is newly elected Nisswa American Legion commander

Lynn Hall is auxiliary president

062323-nisswa-legion-commander.jpg
Shown in May 2023 are Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary President Lynn Hall and newly elected Commander Charles Messerschmidt.
Contributed / Lynn Hall
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — Leading the Nisswa American Legion are Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary President Lynn Hall and newly elected Commander Charles Messerschmidt.

