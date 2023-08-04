Melissa Haff and Ryan Barnett appointed to Jenkins City Council seats

JENKINS — After two meeting cancellations due to lack of a quorum, the Jenkins City Council filled its two open seats at its second monthly meeting Tuesday, July 25.

Council members Roman Siltman and Jerimey Flategraff along with Mayor Andrew Rudlang appointed Melissa Haff and Ryan Barnett to fill the two seats. The city received five applications.

The council briefly considered filling only one of the positions.

The first seat opened June 1 with the resignation of then-Mayor Charles Hoffman upon moving out of Jenkins.

Rudlang, then a council member, was appointed mayor by the remaining council members, leaving his council seat open.

Then council member Kim Bachmann resigned when he moved out of the city as well, creating the second council opening.

After the resignations, the council had only three members, meaning all members were needed to have a quorum and hold a meeting. The council did not have a quorum for its July 10 meeting.

Following state regulations, the council sought to refill the positions quickly by appointment. Advertisement for potential candidates brought five applications from Haff, Barnett, Richard McClary, Michael Reyes and Debbie Siltman.

Haff, Barnett, McClary and Reyes attended the July 25 meeting.

The council considered only filling Rudlang's vacated seat.

Bachmann has said he will move back to Jenkins eventually, and the council contemplated holding his seat open so he could reclaim the position. The council considered this because Bachmann's position was vacated and advertised later than Rudlang's. Also, the council acknowledged that Bachmann was elected by Jenkins residents and received a fair number of votes.

In the end, the three council members voted yes or no when each candidate's name was read out. Haff and Barnett received a yes from all three council members.

While deciding how to break the tie, the council decided instead to fill both positions when they discussed not knowing when Bachmann would be eligible to serve again. Depending on when he returns to the city, it could be a month or two before he would even be considered.

Haff is president of the Pequot Lakes Parent Teacher Association and has worked 10 years in daycare. She said she has a great deal of appreciation for the city's public playground and baseball field for what they offer young families. Growth for younger residents would be a priority for her on the council.

Barnett is employed with the Brainerd Housing and Redevelopment Authority. He previously worked for 17 years in corrections. He has had experience volunteering for event setup in Nisswa for the chamber's July 4 Freedom Days, the September Fall Festival barbecue event, the snowmobile race and City of Lights in November.

In other business July 25, the council:

Negotiated the terms of a developer agreement with Mark Leutem, who is developing Whitetail Hollows. Suggested changes included removing what Leutem considered extraneous costs for things he considered unneeded or that he could do himself. The council said they would send the developer agreement with changes to the city's attorney, Brad Person.

with Mark Leutem, who is developing Whitetail Hollows. Suggested changes included removing what Leutem considered extraneous costs for things he considered unneeded or that he could do himself. The council said they would send the developer agreement with changes to the city's attorney, Brad Person. Accepted a $365 donation from former Mayor Charles Hoffman to go toward the ballpark clubhouse.

from former Mayor Charles Hoffman to go toward the ballpark clubhouse. Discussed the condition of recently completed road projects. Council members had questions about the textures and conditions of the finished roads. It was concluded that the textures of the roads is due to the more flexible, resilient nature of the road. Additional work will be done after the road has gone through its first freeze/thaw cycle.

