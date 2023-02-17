Medals of honor, tree pruning and cake pops are focus of Pequot Lakes Community Education classes

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Minnesota Recipients of the Medal of Honor: 7-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, online or in Pequot Lakes High School Room K114. Fee: $15.

Instructor June Gossler Anderson will share a presentation honoring heroes, including a 14-year-old orphan awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism during a Civil War battle; the schoolmaster who took his students to war, dooming his hometown to oblivion; the commander of the USS Arizona who went down with the ship at Pearl Harbor; and a host of other brave men who fought and died for their country.

Cake Pop Make and Take (for grades 1-6): 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Pequot Lakes High School FACS Room. Fee: $35.

Instructor Char Bzdok will guide a class in learning to make and decorate cake pops. All participants will go home with fresh cake pops to enjoy with their family. There will be fun activities to pass the time while the cake pops are baking.

The Art of Pruning Trees and Shrubs: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, online. Fee: $25.

Instructor Paul Ritchman will give students an understanding of tree growth habits and why, how and when to do corrective pruning. Techniques on shade trees, evergreens and fruit trees will be on display as well as methods to prune and rejuvenate overgrown shrubs and raspberries.