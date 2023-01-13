99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mathison-Young remains Pequot Lakes School Board chair

The Pequot Lakes School Board conducted its reorganizational meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4

Pequot Lakes School.jpg
Pequot Lakes School.
PineandLakes Echo Journal file photo
Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
January 13, 2023 05:01 AM
PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board started the new year with a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4, where it performed its annual reorganizational duties.

Nurse Practitioner Susan Mathison-Young has joined Good Samaritan. Hospice of Nisswa
Susan Mathison-Young
Contributed

Reigning board chair Susan Mathison-Young was re-elected to that position, while Tracy Wallin was named vice chair. Curt Johnson was also nominated to the position, but declined it to allow Wallin a chance at the post.

Dena Moody is now clerk, while Amy Sjoblad was named treasurer.

The board agreed to continue conducting regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, and salaries for board members will remain at $250 per month, with an additional $100 for the chair and $50 for the other officers.

Bremer Bank, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and PMA were named official depositories, and the Echo Journal was named the official newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the board’s reorganization, it heard a presentation on potential facilities upgrades and additions for the coming years, but no action was taken.

The meeting was the first for new board member Pamela Johnson, who was elected in November along with Moody and Wallin.

Dan Determan, sports writer/staff writer, may be reached at 218-855-5879 or dan.determan@pineandlakes.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Dan.

Dan Determan
By Dan Determan
Dan Determan has been a reporter for the Echo Journal since 2014, primarily covering sports at Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus
