Mathison-Young remains Pequot Lakes School Board chair

PEQUOT LAKES — The Pequot Lakes School Board started the new year with a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 4, where it performed its annual reorganizational duties.

Reigning board chair Susan Mathison-Young was re-elected to that position, while Tracy Wallin was named vice chair. Curt Johnson was also nominated to the position, but declined it to allow Wallin a chance at the post.

Dena Moody is now clerk, while Amy Sjoblad was named treasurer.

The board agreed to continue conducting regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, and salaries for board members will remain at $250 per month, with an additional $100 for the chair and $50 for the other officers.

Bremer Bank, Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union and PMA were named official depositories, and the Echo Journal was named the official newspaper.

Following the board’s reorganization, it heard a presentation on potential facilities upgrades and additions for the coming years, but no action was taken.

The meeting was the first for new board member Pamela Johnson, who was elected in November along with Moody and Wallin.

