'Math Madness' at Eagle View Elementary

Students and families enjoyed math games on Tuesday, March 14

Eagle View Math Madness_3002.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School teacher Rachel Gerhartz helps Henry Lange count money in the Race to $1 game March 14, 2023, at a Math Madness Title I Family Night at the school.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BREEZY POINT — Eagle View Elementary School hosted a "Math Madness" Title I Family Night on Tuesday, March 14.

Families enjoyed math games and a dinner of hot dogs, chips, milk and a cookie.

Eagle View teachers and Pequot Lakes Middle School National Junior Honor Society students facilitated games and activities. One of the students' favorites was the Estimation Station, where students guessed the number of candies in a jar and the closest got to take the jar home.

Eagle View Math Madness_2990.jpg
Nick Devine and Reggie VonBank play against each other in Dice Wars on March 14, 2023, at a Math Madness Title I Family Night at Eagle View Elementary School.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School
Eagle View Math Madness_3004.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School fourth grader Colton Moorhouse plays Time Flies with the help of National Junior Honor Society students Luke Laposky and Will Broskovetz on March 14, 2023, at a Math Madness Title I Family Night at the school.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School
Eagle View Math Madness_2992.jpg
Eagle View Elementary School kindergartner Brady Schad estimates how many Skittles are in the jar while his mom and sister, Emerie, look on at a Math Madness Title I Family Night on March 14, 2023, at the school.
Contributed / Eagle View Elementary School

