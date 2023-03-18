Master naturalist training to be held at National Loon Center in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center in Crosslake will host a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5-June 7, with two full-day field trips Saturdays, April 29 and May 20.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour, hands-on course with instructors and fellow learners to study natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship.

Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service.

The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems, entitled "Big Woods, Big Rivers," "Prairies and Potholes" and "North Woods, Great Lakes."

This course will cover the natural and cultural history of the “North Woods, Great Lakes” region. Instructors will provide an in-depth overview of the boreal forest ecosystem and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region.

Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. Participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.

For more information, visit https://www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. Website assistance is available from Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, or 1-888-241-4532. Or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.