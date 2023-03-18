6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Master naturalist training to be held at National Loon Center in Crosslake

Trainings will run April through June

national-loon-center-logo.jpg
The National Loon Center
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center in Crosslake will host a Minnesota Master Naturalist volunteer training from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 5-June 7, with two full-day field trips Saturdays, April 29 and May 20.

Master Naturalist volunteers complete a 40-hour, hands-on course with instructors and fellow learners to study natural history, environmental interpretation and conservation stewardship.

Read more local area news

Final certification comes with the completion of 40 hours of volunteer service.

The program offers three courses that correspond to Minnesota’s three major ecosystems, entitled "Big Woods, Big Rivers," "Prairies and Potholes" and "North Woods, Great Lakes."

This course will cover the natural and cultural history of the “North Woods, Great Lakes” region. Instructors will provide an in-depth overview of the boreal forest ecosystem and participants will observe and learn about the variety of plant and animal communities of the region.

Through the course, participants will develop their ability to observe nature and will learn tools to improve these skills. Participants will improve their communication skills by sharing knowledge with other participants and working on a group project.

For more information, visit https://www.minnesotamasternaturalist.org/courses/. Website assistance is available from Julie Larson at 320-589-1711, ext. 2120, or 1-888-241-4532. Or email info@minnesotamasternaturalist.org.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
