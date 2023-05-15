Master gardener to speak at Pine River church

PINE RIVER — Pine River United Methodist Church’s final Old Age is Not for Sissies session will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, featuring Master Gardener Mary Keppers.
Her topic is "Jumping Worms in Your Garden? and More Questions."
This free series is for anyone aging. Refreshments will be provided.
