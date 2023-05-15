99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, May 15

News Local

Master gardener to speak at Pine River church

Presentation is last of Old Age is Not for Sissies series at Pine River United Methodist Church

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Pine River United Methodist Church’s final Old Age is Not for Sissies session will take place from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, featuring Master Gardener Mary Keppers.

Her topic is "Jumping Worms in Your Garden? and More Questions."

This free series is for anyone aging. Refreshments will be provided.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
