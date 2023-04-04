50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Mark your calendar! 2023 Free Park Days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas

No entrance fee to explore the outdoors with friends, family

040423-itasca-state-park-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is waiving vehicle permit fees at all 75 state parks and recreation areas on four dates in 2023. The Free Park Days will be Saturday, April 22; Saturday, June 10; Saturday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Nov. 24.

With the support of the state legislature, the DNR offers Free Park Days to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting outdoors makes exercise more fun and can boost mood and immunity. According to the American Psychological Association, exposure to nature is linked to benefits like improved attention and lower stress.

There’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of most Minnesotans. In addition to offering popular activities such as hiking, biking, camping, swimming, skiing and birding, a variety of state park programs are open to all visitors. Programs are free, but some require pre-registration. Find state park programs online at the state parks and trails events calendar (mndnr.gov/ptcalendar).

The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Free Park Days page (mndnr.gov/freeparkdays) or contact the DNR Information Center by emailing info.dnr@state.mn.us or by calling 888-646-6367 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Brainerd school raises $58,380 in million-dollar fundraiser 10-years strong
April 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
2023 Nisswa Citizen of the Year nominations now being accepted
April 03, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Messy winter storm watch April 3, 2023.png
Local
Messy storm is on its way to Brainerd lakes area
April 03, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040323-grims-grub-eating-eelpout.jpg
Lifestyle
Grim's Grub: The ugly, tasty eelpout
April 03, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
1b1ce1-20230402-postal-workers-union01-webp1400.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. postal workers rally for better wages, more staffing
April 03, 2023 11:40 AM
 · 
By  Estelle Timar-Wilcox / MPR News
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: April 3, 2023
April 03, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
north-central-mn-in-custody.jpg
News
In-Custody in North-central Minnesota Jails
March 09, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr