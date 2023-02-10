99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Man suffers serious injury in Walker snowmobile crash

Cass County Minnesota Sheriff's Office: His snowmobile left the trail and struck trees

cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com / PineandLakes.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 10, 2023 09:56 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WALKER — A 51-year-old man from Chaska was injured in a snowmobile crash at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Shingobee Township, rural Walker.

Deputies and responders arrived in the area of the scene where the victim had been operating an Arctic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it left the trail, striking trees.

The man was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with serious injury.

Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.

Related Topics: CASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICECASS COUNTY MNWALKERSNOWMOBILINGACCIDENTS
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
soil health tunnel.png
Local
Happy Dancing Turtle offers Back to Basics Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School
Event will feature 20-foot visual aid on soil health
February 10, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Breezy Point City Hall Sign.jpg
Local
Breezy Point to look into restoring disc golf expansion to ‘natural state’
City officials expect the project to cost roughly $56,000 once completed
February 10, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Cass County Court House
Local
Cass County Board: Latest round of ARPA grants allow for organizations to expand
Three American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for Pine River-Backus Schools, Immanuel Lutheran Church and School and the Federal Dam Volunteer Fire Department.
February 10, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Gustavus Adolphus College announces 2022 fall semester dean's list
Students honored for achievements
February 09, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch