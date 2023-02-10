Man suffers serious injury in Walker snowmobile crash

WALKER — A 51-year-old man from Chaska was injured in a snowmobile crash at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Shingobee Township, rural Walker.

Deputies and responders arrived in the area of the scene where the victim had been operating an Arctic Cat XF1100 snowmobile when it left the trail, striking trees.

The man was treated on scene and transported to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota, with serious injury.

Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.