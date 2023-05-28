99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Making the Grade: May 24, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake; and Trever Vukelich,Pequot Lakes.

The following local students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Jayda Reier and Megan Voges, both of Pequot Lakes; and Michael Flowers, Pine River.

Read more local area news

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato: Julia Erickson, Emily, Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, cum laude; Abby VanDien, Hackensack, Bachelor of Science degree in sociology, summa cum laude; Amelia Kapusinski, Nisswa, law enforcement POST preparation certificate, summa cum laude; and Carla Swenson, Pequot Lakes, Bachelor of Science, registered nurse baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Sarah Marie Iverson, of Pequot Lakes, was among a record 3,669 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19 and 20. Iverson earned a Bachelor of Arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management from the College of Education and Human Sciences.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
5 Tips to Fight Sleep Deprivation
Health
Pick a side: Mayo Clinic weighs in on the healthiest sleeping position
May 27, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
052723-police-blotter-grass-fire.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: May 27, 2023
May 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
card-games-4-metro.jpg
Local
Card Games: May 16 and 18, 2023, scores shared
May 27, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
Local
Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route
May 26, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
052823-danecdotes-teen-driving.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Be safe behind the wheel
May 28, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
052723-last-windrow-boating.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Memorial Day weekend is the true boating season opener
May 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
prm-2023-lakes-area-dining-guide.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
2023 Lakes Area Dining Guide
May 24, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal