Making the Grade: May 24, 2023

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake; and Trever Vukelich,Pequot Lakes.

The following local students were named to the spring semester president’s list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Jayda Reier and Megan Voges, both of Pequot Lakes; and Michael Flowers, Pine River.

Read more local area news





Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato: Julia Erickson, Emily, Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science, cum laude; Abby VanDien, Hackensack, Bachelor of Science degree in sociology, summa cum laude; Amelia Kapusinski, Nisswa, law enforcement POST preparation certificate, summa cum laude; and Carla Swenson, Pequot Lakes, Bachelor of Science, registered nurse baccalaureate completion, summa cum laude.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Sarah Marie Iverson, of Pequot Lakes, was among a record 3,669 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 19 and 20. Iverson earned a Bachelor of Arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management from the College of Education and Human Sciences.