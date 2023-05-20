Making the Grade: May 17, 2023

University of Jamestown

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota: Claire Dahl, Backus; and Vincent Miska, Breezy Point.

Read more local area news





Quisberg Scholarships

Sophia Nordby and Amelia Dvorak, both of Pequot Lakes, each received a $1,000 S & R Quisberg Inc. Scholarship. Nordby’s father, Daren Nordby, has worked for Pequot Lakes Supervalu for 13 years. Dvorak has worked for Pequot Lakes Supervalu for four years. Both students will use the scholarships to attend college this fall.

S & R Quisberg Inc. awarded $3,000 in scholarships to employees or children of employees from their company. The scholarship program helps students who are related to Minnesota’s food industry by supporting their education growth.

S & R Quisberg Inc. operates Brainerd and Baxter Cub Foods and Pequot Lakes Supervalu and has been serving the lakes area since 1985. S & R Quisberg Inc. is locally owned and operated.