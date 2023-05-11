99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Making the Grade: May 11, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Kenzie Lampi, of Pequot Lakes, will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in speech/language/hearing science from Minnesota State University Moorhead on Friday, May 12.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
