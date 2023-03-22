Making the Grade: March 8, 2023

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis at St. Paul: Brooks Anderson , Breezy Point, senior, College of Science and Engineering; Annika Schlagel , Breezy Point, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Brooklyn Dean , Crosslake, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Annika Ledermann , Crosslake, senior, College of Education/Human Development; Tyler Peterson , East Gull Lake, sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Stephen Maschhoff , Fifty Lakes, junior, Carlson School of Management; Stephanie Robertson , Lake Shore, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Justine Vance , Nisswa, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Makullen Kleist , Pequot Lakes, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development; Mackenzie Merta , Pequot Lakes, senior, College of Continuing & Professional Studies; Sonja Palmer , Pequot Lakes, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Jordyn Tayloe , Pequot Lakes, senior, Carlson School of Management; and Hanna Milham , Pine River, senior, Col of Education/Human Development.

