Making the Grade: March 8, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

Cora Hahn, Lake Shore, and Cynthia Tenner, Jenkins, were named to the fall semester president’s list at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Heather Erickson, of Merrifield, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis at St. Paul: Brooks Anderson, Breezy Point, senior, College of Science and Engineering; Annika Schlagel, Breezy Point, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Brooklyn Dean, Crosslake, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Annika Ledermann, Crosslake, senior, College of Education/Human Development; Tyler Peterson, East Gull Lake, sophomore, Carlson School of Management; Stephen Maschhoff, Fifty Lakes, junior, Carlson School of Management; Stephanie Robertson, Lake Shore, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Justine Vance, Nisswa, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Makullen Kleist, Pequot Lakes, sophomore, College of Education/Human Development; Mackenzie Merta, Pequot Lakes, senior, College of Continuing & Professional Studies; Sonja Palmer, Pequot Lakes, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Jordyn Tayloe, Pequot Lakes, senior, Carlson School of Management; and Hanna Milham, Pine River, senior, Col of Education/Human Development.

