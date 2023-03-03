Making the Grade: March 3, 2023

North Dakota State University

The following local students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota: Samuel J. Vazquez, Nisswa, Bachelor of Science, biological sciences; and Amber Adkins, Pine River, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering.

Read more local area news





Minnesota North College

Amanda Nash, of East Gull Lake, was named to the fall semester dean's list at Minnesota North College in Hibbing.

St. Olaf College

Calvin Foss, the son of John and Jeanni Foss, of Nisswa, was named to the fall semester dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Erik Hansen, of Nisswa, recently graduated with high honors from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake University

Nick Hankins, of Pequot Lakes, was named to the fall semester dean's list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Northwest Technical College

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji: Logun Schelander and Luke Schelander, both of Pequot Lakes; and Caleb Ruhl, Pine River.

Bemidji State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Bemidji State University: Gabriela Armstrong, Breezy Point; Corbin DeVries-Flinck, Crosslake; Brittany Joyce, Kalie Sjodin and Nicholas Yeager, all of Merrifield; and Caleb Travis, Pine River.

The following local students were named to the fall semester president's list at Bemidji State University: Quady Bernu, Bryce Fabian and Matthew Fabian, all of Breezy Point; Sophia Larsen and Baylor Short, both of Hackensack; Grant Gardiepy, Lake Shore; Taylor Zimmer, Nisswa; Payton Schlosser, Elizabeth Valley and Alyse Wicks, all of Pequot Lakes; and Ryan Erickson, Pine River.

Minnesota State University Mankato

Sophie Littman, of Nisswa, was named to the fall semester dean's list at Minnesota State University, Mankato. She is a nursing major.

University of North Dakota

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Maya Orvis, Crosslake; Alexa Fyle, Cooper Johnson, Morgan Larock and Mackenzie Vukelich, all of Pequot Lakes.

The following local students were named to the fall semester president’s roll of honor at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Kellie Powers, Breezy Point; and Alexa Fyle, Pequot Lakes.

Joshua J. Lelwica, of Pine River, recently graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with a Bachelor of Science degree in aeronautics.