Making the Grade: June 7, 2023

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake, Electrical Technology: Electrician-Dip; Jayda Reier, Pequot Lakes, Cosmetology-Diploma; Megan Voges, Pequot Lakes, Early Childhood & Educ Transfer Pathway.

The College of St. Scholastica

The following local students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Brady Ahrendt, Lake Shore, bachelor of science degree in nursing; Melanie Knosalla, Breezy Point, bachelor of science degree in nursing; Claire Moldenhauer, Crosslake, DNP in Healthcare Leadership.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the College of St. Scholastica: Brady Ahrendt, Lake Shore; Briston Domino, Nisswa.

Benedictine College

Catherine Moraghan of Nisswa has been named to the President's List for the spring semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Emma Booth of Nisswa has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

