News Local

Making the Grade: June 7, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake, Electrical Technology: Electrician-Dip; Jayda Reier, Pequot Lakes, Cosmetology-Diploma; Megan Voges, Pequot Lakes, Early Childhood & Educ Transfer Pathway.

The College of St. Scholastica

The following local students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Brady Ahrendt, Lake Shore, bachelor of science degree in nursing; Melanie Knosalla, Breezy Point, bachelor of science degree in nursing; Claire Moldenhauer, Crosslake, DNP in Healthcare Leadership.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the College of St. Scholastica: Brady Ahrendt, Lake Shore; Briston Domino, Nisswa.

Benedictine College

Catherine Moraghan of Nisswa has been named to the President's List for the spring semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Emma Booth of Nisswa has been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
