Making the Grade: June 21, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
University of Minnesota-Crookston
Erika Lane, of Breezy Point, was named to the spring semester chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Lane is majoring in criminal justice.
David Maschhoff, of Fifty Lakes, was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Maschhoff is majoring in horticulture.
South Dakota State University
The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota: Jackalyn Fox, Nisswa, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Emma Smith, Pequot Lakes, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
