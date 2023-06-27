Making the Grade: June 21, 2023

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Erika Lane, of Breezy Point, was named to the spring semester chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Lane is majoring in criminal justice.

David Maschhoff, of Fifty Lakes, was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Maschhoff is majoring in horticulture.

South Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota: Jackalyn Fox, Nisswa, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Emma Smith, Pequot Lakes, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.