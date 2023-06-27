Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Making the Grade: June 21, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Erika Lane, of Breezy Point, was named to the spring semester chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Lane is majoring in criminal justice.

David Maschhoff, of Fifty Lakes, was named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Maschhoff is majoring in horticulture.

Read more local area news

South Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota: Jackalyn Fox, Nisswa, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Emma Smith, Pequot Lakes, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Brainerd fireworks1 2022.jpg
Community
Find the fireworks!
June 27, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
CrosslakeFireworks_2023_Logo_RGB_FullColor_V01.jpg
Community
Crosslake's fireworks to erupt July 1 from Sand Island
June 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hasskamp Scholarship.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes woman receives nursing scholarship
June 26, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lending Library Donation 2023.jpg
Local
$1,647 donated to Hackensack Lending Library
June 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Bryan Welk
Local
Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for scams
June 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
03_Ribbon Cutting-5067.jpg
Community
Fischer Cabin offers comfort and connection at Crosslake's Camp Knutson
June 23, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal