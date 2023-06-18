Making the Grade: June 14, 2023

North Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota: Anna Felthous, Backus, pharmacy; Vanessa Faith Blanchet, Breezy Point, art; Ashley Marie Huseby, Breezy Point, psychology; Shelby J Bray, Hackensack, animal science; Emmalee Raeanna Deegan, Hackensack, nursing; Taylor Lucille Nordin, Hackensack, natural resources management; Edward Lawrence Swanson, Hackensack, computer engineering; Ethan A Dietz, Nisswa, management information; Chloe E Munsch, Nisswa, English education; Michael Munsch, Nisswa, accounting; Jack Ulm, Nisswa, business administration; Rachel Lynae Voges, Nisswa, biotechnology; Lily Grace Brown, Pequot Lakes, Spanish education; Joseph Dotty, Pequot Lakes, sport management; Ella Elizabeth Gustafson, Pequot Lakes, interior design; Alexander J Morgan, Pequot Lakes, construction management; Ella Nies, Pequot Lakes, pharmaceutical sciences; Madeline Anne Pettit, Pequot Lakes, nursing; Madeline Ryan, Pequot Lakes, equine science.

St. Cloud State University

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at St. Cloud State University: Faith Leffler, Merrifield, School of Public Affairs, criminal justice studies; Jacquelyn Karnis, Pine River, College of Health and Wellness Professions, addiction counseling.

University of Minnesota Duluth

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth: Marisa Mulholland, Breezy Point, senior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, criminology; Oliver Paulson, Crosslake, sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, prebusiness; Megan Bistodeau, Emily, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, integrated elementary and special education; Carly Chaney, Nisswa, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions, public health; Alissa Haglin, Nisswa, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology; Will Hoekstra, Nisswa, freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, prebusiness; Gracie Rivard, Nisswa, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, integrated elementary and special education; Keely Budge, Pequot Lakes, freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, prebusiness; Joseph Sauer, Pequot Lakes, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology; Dietrick Kaiser, Pine River, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, psychology.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin–Madison: Josie Kiehn, Backus, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Anna Just, Nisswa, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; William Lundstrom, Nisswa, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Mary Jane James, Pequot Lakes, School of Education, dean's list.

Alexandria Technical & Community College

The following local students graduated from Alexandria Technical & Community College during the 2022-23 academic year: Hannah Hawkins, Backus, certificate in law enforcement skills, summer 2022; Kylyn Mowell, Backus, Associate of Arts degree in liberal arts & sciences, summer 2022; Trevor Redding, Emily, diploma in welding technology, summer 2022; Logan Severson, Nisswa, Associate of Applied Science degree in exercise science, spring 2023; Samuel Hinnenkamp, Pequot Lakes, certificate in law enforcement skills, summer 2022.

Saint Mary's University

Philip Kostecka, of Pequot Lakes, completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree at St. Mary's University in Winona.

Minnesota Connections Academy

Betsy Boyda, of Pequot Lakes, was among the 20 Minnesota Connections Academy students recently inducted into the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society and National Elementary Honor Society in recognition of outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.