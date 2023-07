Making the Grade: July 19, 2023

Normandale Community College

Sandra Christner of Crosslake recently graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington. Christner received her certificate as a community health worker and navigator.

South Dakota State University

Nicholas John Nelson of Nisswa recently graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following local students have been awarded Deanโ€™s List honors for the spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato: Cloey Traxler, Breezy Point; Julia Erickson, Emily; Abby VanDien, Hackensack; Sophie Littman, Nisswa; Collin Yahn, Pequot Lakes.