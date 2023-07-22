6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Making the Grade: July 19, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Normandale Community College

Sandra Christner of Crosslake recently graduated from Normandale Community College in Bloomington. Christner received her certificate as a community health worker and navigator.

South Dakota State University

Nicholas John Nelson of Nisswa recently graduated from South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, with a Bachelor of Science from SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Minnesota State University, Mankato

The following local students have been awarded Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato: Cloey Traxler, Breezy Point; Julia Erickson, Emily; Abby VanDien, Hackensack; Sophie Littman, Nisswa; Collin Yahn, Pequot Lakes.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
