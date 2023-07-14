Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Making the Grade: July 16, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Bemidji State University

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester dean's list: Gabriela Armstrong, Breezy Point; Kalie Sjodin, Merrifield; Grant Kotaska and Payton Schlosser, both of Pequot Lakes; and Ryan Erickson, Caleb Travis and Anna Wetrosky, all of Pine River.

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester president's honor roll: Quady Bernu and Bryce Fabian, both of Breezy Point; Corbin DeVries-Flinck, Crosslake; Sophia Larsen and Baylor Short, both of Hackensack; Taylor Zimmer, Nisswa; and Elizabeth Valley, Pequot Lakes.

Read more local area news

University of Tampa

Kendra Geatz, of Pine River, recently graduated from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. Geatz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity. She also earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester.

Northwest Technical College

The following local students were named to the Northwest Technical College (Bemidji) spring semester dean's list: Logun Schelander and Luke Schelander, both of Pequot Lakes; and Caleb Ruhl and Thomas Schmidt, both of Pine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following local students, all from Pequot Lakes, recently graduated from Northwest Technical College: Alex Hannahs, diploma, commercial refrigeration; Logun Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; Luke Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; and Thomas Schmidt, diploma, electrical construction/maintenance.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Parade 2023_5879.JPG
Local
Building height limit changed to allow hotel to be built
8h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Exterior of Crow Wing County Historic Courthouse on a summer day.
Local
Crow Wing County supports effort to close funding gap for Gull Lake Trail
8h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Crow-Wing-Power-Logo_touch.jpg
Local
Crow Wing Power incumbents reelected to board
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Members Only
Local
Business Bites: $100.5K in grants go to Pine River businesses
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
071423-danecdotes-new-job.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Not goodbye, but see you later
9h ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller July 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt