Making the Grade: July 16, 2023

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester dean's list: Gabriela Armstrong, Breezy Point; Kalie Sjodin, Merrifield; Grant Kotaska and Payton Schlosser, both of Pequot Lakes; and Ryan Erickson, Caleb Travis and Anna Wetrosky, all of Pine River.

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester president's honor roll: Quady Bernu and Bryce Fabian, both of Breezy Point; Corbin DeVries-Flinck, Crosslake; Sophia Larsen and Baylor Short, both of Hackensack; Taylor Zimmer, Nisswa; and Elizabeth Valley, Pequot Lakes.

Kendra Geatz, of Pine River, recently graduated from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. Geatz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity. She also earned dean’s list honors for the spring semester.

The following local students were named to the Northwest Technical College (Bemidji) spring semester dean's list: Logun Schelander and Luke Schelander, both of Pequot Lakes; and Caleb Ruhl and Thomas Schmidt, both of Pine River.

The following local students, all from Pequot Lakes, recently graduated from Northwest Technical College: Alex Hannahs, diploma, commercial refrigeration; Logun Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; Luke Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; and Thomas Schmidt, diploma, electrical construction/maintenance.