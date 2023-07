Making the Grade: July 16, 2023

Bemidji State University

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester dean's list: Gabriela Armstrong, Breezy Point; Kalie Sjodin, Merrifield; Grant Kotaska and Payton Schlosser, both of Pequot Lakes; and Ryan Erickson, Caleb Travis and Anna Wetrosky, all of Pine River.

The following local students were named to the Bemidji State University spring semester president's honor roll: Quady Bernu and Bryce Fabian, both of Breezy Point; Corbin DeVries-Flinck, Crosslake; Sophia Larsen and Baylor Short, both of Hackensack; Taylor Zimmer, Nisswa; and Elizabeth Valley, Pequot Lakes.

Read more local area news





University of Tampa

Kendra Geatz, of Pine River, recently graduated from the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. Geatz earned a Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity. She also earned deanโ€™s list honors for the spring semester.

Northwest Technical College

The following local students were named to the Northwest Technical College (Bemidji) spring semester dean's list: Logun Schelander and Luke Schelander, both of Pequot Lakes; and Caleb Ruhl and Thomas Schmidt, both of Pine River.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following local students, all from Pequot Lakes, recently graduated from Northwest Technical College: Alex Hannahs, diploma, commercial refrigeration; Logun Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; Luke Schelander, Associate of Applied Science, electrical construction/maintenance; and Thomas Schmidt, diploma, electrical construction/maintenance.