Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

Making the Grade: July 10, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

Normandale Community College

Rochelle Nibbe, Fifty Lakes, was named to both the fall and spring semester dean’s lists at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.

Read more local area news

University of Alabama

Emma Barchus, Backus, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Taylor Sherack, Crosslake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Sherack is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design and interactive media.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Braden Joseph Holmes, Backus, senior finance major in the College of Business; and Megan Buffington, Pequot Lakes, senior journalism major in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

University of North Dakota-Grand Forks

The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Kellie Powers and Mackenzie Vukelich, both of Breezy Point; Erik Stoxen, East Gull Lake; Britt Kratochvil, Nisswa; Cooper Johnson, Morgan Larock and Michell Morrison, all of Pequot Lakes.

The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s roll of honor at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Alexa A. Fyle and Kellie R. Powers, both of Breezy Point; Erik T. Stoxen, East Gull Lake; Benjamin J. Guida, Nisswa; Cooper W. Johnson, Morgan L. Larock and MItchell J. Morrison, all of Pequot Lakes.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Eleanor Peabody, Nisswa, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She attends the College of Business.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
