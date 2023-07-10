Making the Grade: July 10, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
Normandale Community College
Rochelle Nibbe, Fifty Lakes, was named to both the fall and spring semester dean’s lists at Normandale Community College in Bloomington.
University of Alabama
Emma Barchus, Backus, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Taylor Sherack, Crosslake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Sherack is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design and interactive media.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln: Braden Joseph Holmes, Backus, senior finance major in the College of Business; and Megan Buffington, Pequot Lakes, senior journalism major in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
University of North Dakota-Grand Forks
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Kellie Powers and Mackenzie Vukelich, both of Breezy Point; Erik Stoxen, East Gull Lake; Britt Kratochvil, Nisswa; Cooper Johnson, Morgan Larock and Michell Morrison, all of Pequot Lakes.
The following area students were named to the spring semester president’s roll of honor at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Alexa A. Fyle and Kellie R. Powers, both of Breezy Point; Erik T. Stoxen, East Gull Lake; Benjamin J. Guida, Nisswa; Cooper W. Johnson, Morgan L. Larock and MItchell J. Morrison, all of Pequot Lakes.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Eleanor Peabody, Nisswa, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She attends the College of Business.
