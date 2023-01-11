Making the Grade: Jan. 4, 2023
Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics
Minnesota State Community and Technical College
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semesters at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake; Ellyana Johnston, Crosslake; Austin Lund, Pequot Lakes; Jayda Reier, Pequot Lakes.
The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the fall semesters at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Megan Voges, Pequot Lakes; Trever Vukelich, Pequot Lakes.
