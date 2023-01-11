Making the Grade: Jan. 4, 2023

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semesters at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Dominic Berczyk, Crosslake; Ellyana Johnston, Crosslake; Austin Lund, Pequot Lakes; Jayda Reier, Pequot Lakes.

The following local students have been named to the President’s List for the fall semesters at Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Megan Voges, Pequot Lakes; Trever Vukelich, Pequot Lakes.

