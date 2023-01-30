Making the Grade: Jan. 25, 2023

Jacksonville State University

Josef Garcia, of Breezy Point, recently graduated with a degree in public administration from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Oak Hills Christian College

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji: Nathan Gonczy and Vladimir Wagen, both of Pequot Lakes.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Eleanor Peabody, of Nisswa, was named to the fall semester dean's list in the College of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin: Taylor Sherack, Crosslake, sophomore, bachelor's in fine arts in pregraphic design and interactive media; and Mia Wolter, Pequot Lakes, junior, Bachelor of Science in health, wellness and fitness.

University of Jamestown

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota: Claire Dahl, Backus; and Vincent Miska, Breezy Point.

Benedictine College

Catherine Moraghan, of Nisswa, was named to the fall semester president's list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.