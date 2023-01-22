Making the Grade: Jan. 22, 2022

St. Cloud State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at St. Cloud State University: Aiden Birch, Hackensack, Herberger Business School, Bachelor of Science in marketing; and Danica Westrich, Merrifield, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Bachelor of Science in community psychology.

South Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota: Russell Pierzinski, Lake Shore, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Jackalyn Fox, Nisswa, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Emma Smith, Pequot Lakes, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, who had a 4.0 GPA.

Minnesota State University Moorhead

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead: Hannah Allen, Crosslake, social work; Tyler Hidde, Pequot Lakes, accounting and business analytics; Kenzi Lampi, Pequot Lakes, speech/language/hearing science; and Hannah Oelke, Pequot Lakes, early childhood education and social work.

College of St. Scholastica

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Briston Domino, Nisswa; Asher Jeremiason, Pine River; Jula Rees, Pequot Lakes; and Tassondria Singer, Pequot Lakes.

Coast Guard Basic Training

Elijah Blanck Contributed

Elijah Blanck, formerly of Nisswa — the son of Daren (former Pequot Lakes teacher) and Michelle Blanck (former Brainerd teacher) and grandson of Duane (retired Crow Wing County highway engineer) and Carolyn Blanck (former Nisswa Chamber director) — recently graduated as a member of Company Victor 202 from U.S. Coast Guard Basic Training at Cape May, New Jersey. Blanck also played first trumpet in the Coast Guard Recruit Band for the graduation ceremony.

Blanck is now training at Boatswain’s Mate Advanced Training School at Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia.