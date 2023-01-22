STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Making the Grade: Jan. 22, 2022

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 22, 2023 03:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

St. Cloud State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at St. Cloud State University: Aiden Birch, Hackensack, Herberger Business School, Bachelor of Science in marketing; and Danica Westrich, Merrifield, College of Health and Wellness Professions, Bachelor of Science in community psychology.

South Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota: Russell Pierzinski, Lake Shore, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Jackalyn Fox, Nisswa, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Emma Smith, Pequot Lakes, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, who had a 4.0 GPA.

Minnesota State University Moorhead

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead: Hannah Allen, Crosslake, social work; Tyler Hidde, Pequot Lakes, accounting and business analytics; Kenzi Lampi, Pequot Lakes, speech/language/hearing science; and Hannah Oelke, Pequot Lakes, early childhood education and social work.

College of St. Scholastica

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Briston Domino, Nisswa; Asher Jeremiason, Pine River; Jula Rees, Pequot Lakes; and Tassondria Singer, Pequot Lakes.

Coast Guard Basic Training

Blanck.jpg
Elijah Blanck
Contributed

Elijah Blanck, formerly of Nisswa — the son of Daren (former Pequot Lakes teacher) and Michelle Blanck (former Brainerd teacher) and grandson of Duane (retired Crow Wing County highway engineer) and Carolyn Blanck (former Nisswa Chamber director) — recently graduated as a member of Company Victor 202 from U.S. Coast Guard Basic Training at Cape May, New Jersey. Blanck also played first trumpet in the Coast Guard Recruit Band for the graduation ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blanck is now training at Boatswain’s Mate Advanced Training School at Coast Guard Training Center in Yorktown, Virginia.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONHIGHER EDUCATIONPEQUOT LAKES HIGH SCHOOLPINE RIVER-BACKUS HIGH SCHOOL
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
living-for-long-haul-cue.jpg
Local
Living for the Long Haul: How do we live more sustainable lives? Part II
More tips on sustainable living practices shared
January 22, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Douglas J. Weiss
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: Dec. 13, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023 Brainerd lakes area births
Birth announcements from the northern Brainerd lakes area
January 22, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students named to UW-Stout dean's list for fall 2022
Students receive academic recognition
January 22, 2023 05:01 AM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Echo Journal e-editions for Jan. 12-17, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Echo Journal e-edition headlines for Jan. 12-17, 2023
Take a look at just some of what was on the Echo Journal's e-paper pages in the last week at www.pineandlakes.com
January 21, 2023 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal