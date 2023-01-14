99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Making the Grade: Jan. 14, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
January 14, 2023 01:01 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

The following local students recently graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College: Kayla Griffith, Backus, associate degree nursing-AS, Liberal Arts & Sciences-AA; Ellyana Johnston, Crosslake, cosmetology diploma; Austin Lund, Pequot Lakes, nail technician certificate.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Josie Kiehn, Backus, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Anna Just, Nisswa, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; William Lundstrom, Nisswa, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Mary Jane James, Pequot Lakes, School of Education, dean's list.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

The following local students were recently named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior: Josh Hukriede, Breezy Point, and Emma Booth, Nisswa.

