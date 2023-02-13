Making the Grade: Feb. 13, 2023

Saint Mary's University

Philip Kostecka, of Pequot Lakes, the son of Chrysa Kostecka, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Saint Mary's University in Winona.

University of Minnesota-Duluth

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth: Marisa Mulholland, Breezy Point, junior, College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, criminology; Megan Bistodeau, Emily, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, integrated elementary and special education; Carly Chaney, Nisswa, sophomore, College of Education and Human Service Professions, pre public health; Alissa Haglin, Nisswa, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology; Will Hoekstra, Nisswa, freshman, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, pre business; Anna Kochevar, Nisswa, senior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, integrated elementary and special education; Gracie Rivard, Nisswa, junior, College of Education and Human Service Professions, integrated elementary and special education; Max Ulm, Nisswa, sophomore, Labovitz School of Business and Economics, pre business; Joseph Sauer, Pequot Lakes, senior, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, biology.

College of St. Scholastica

Emmarae Lasart of Pequot Lakes graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Informatics Info Management.

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Allison Langer of Pequot Lakes graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

University of Minnesota Crookston

The following local students have been named to the Chancellor’s List for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota Crookston: Erika Lane, Breezy Point, Criminal Justice; David Maschhoff, Fifty Lakes, Horticulture.