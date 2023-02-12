99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Making the Grade: Feb. 12, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students honored for academics

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
February 12, 2023 02:57 PM
Gustavus Adolphus College

Whitney Fink, of Pine River, was named to the fall semester dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter.

Central Lakes College

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Central Lakes College: RebeccaKay Hamson, Ryan Tuchtenhagen and Raina Vredenburg, all of Backus; Grace Jordan, Wade Loeffler, Meghan McConville, Caleb Merrill, Lucas Taylor and Ashley Wallin, all of Breezy Point; Paige Blosberg, Sophia Resch and Lily Thompson, all of Crosslake; Michael Olson, East Gull Lake; Caitlin Armbrust, Carolyn Nix, Christiana Schroeder and Gavin Wosmek, all of Emily; Morgan Krieger and Allyson Weldon, both of Lake Shore; Jason Boller and Macy Jackson, both of Merrifield; Brooke Jensen, Alyssa Peterson, Nathaniel Schwarz and Elizabeth Wolthuizen, all of Nisswa; Zoe Adams, Landen Besler, Deisy Flynn, Amber Hidde, Tyler Hushagen, Maren Kimbler, Kelbee Lampi, Avery Larson, Barron Milham, Eva Mumm, Micah Olson, Vannessa Ostrowski, Joselyn Rinio, Samuel Rysavy, Micah Sullivan and Emma Trees, all of Pequot Lakes; Christine Bonham, Cole Burrell, Tiara Crannell, Hunter Norman, Viola Reddick and Julia Shogren, all of Pine River.

The following local students were named to the fall semester president's list at Central Lakes College: Hannah Barchus, Alaura Dahl, Emma Gearns, Maegan Irish, Anneka Lindquist, Alexander Newman, Averie Sawyer, Sadie Soukup and Brandi Wallace, all of Backus; Olivia Armstrong, Maria Bance, Justin DeValk, Emma Ekeberg, Ruby Seidl, Alexis Triebenbach and Quinn Trottier, all of Breezy Point; Darby Boelter, Emmett Johnson, Caden Prouty and Kyra Younce, all of Crosslake; Gavin Berg, Abigail Bjorlo, Aana Collette, Rosabella Loschko and Braedon Manecke, all of East Gull Lake; Burke Netland, Fifty Lakes; Corbin Knapp, Madelyn Knapp and Rian Struss, all of Hackensack; Hailey Arns, Kessa Eggert, Kaidyn Pederson, Joslin Ray and Isaac Seeker, all of Merrifield; Shane Crowley, Scott Fischer, Matthew Hill, Rachel Lundell, Grace Peabody, Addison Wirtz and Meghan Wirtz, all of Nisswa; Levi Barnes, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Brian Craig, Brandon Dufour, Amelia Dvorak, Brea Eckes, Lydia Flategraff, Tasia Flen, Elizabeth Flier, Camryn Good, Elijah Hall, Robert Hess, Nicholas Holmberg, Kira Justin, Aubrey Larsen, Kammy Leek, Abigail Martin, Carter Nolan, Angelina Schultz, Natalie Thrun, Alison Walberg, Logan Wallin and Allyson Yahn, all of Pequot Lakes; Chloe Andrus, Brianna Hanneken, Ashley Hayford, Emily Holtti, Tabitha Kibwaa, Alexis Orth, Ashley Shamp, Irvin Tulenchik, Ramsey Tulenchik and Kyana Vondal-Parsons, all of Pine River.

University of Nebraska

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska: Braden Joseph Holmes, Backus, senior, dean's list, College of Business, finance; Megan Buffington, Pequot Lakes, senior, dean's list, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism; and Sarah Marie Iverson, Pequot Lakes, senior, dean's list, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management.

Mankato State University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Mankato State University: Abigail White, Crosslake, honor list; Caleb Armbrust, high honor list, and Julia Erickson, honor list, both of Emily; Abby VanDien, Hackensack, high honor list; Morgan Mudgett, Lake Shore, honor list; Amelia Kapusinski, high honor list, and Sophie Littman, honor list, both of Nisswa; and Carla Swenson, Pequot Lakes, high honor list.

St. Mary's University

The following local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Saint Mary's University in Winona: Valerie Higgins, East Gull Lake; and Philip Kostecka, Pequot Lakes.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
