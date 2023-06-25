Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Making the Grade: Central Lakes College names dean's list, president's list students

Brainerd college lists honors for spring semester 2023

making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd:

Nicole Johnson, Anneka Lindquist and Yetta Soukup, all of Backus; Olivia Armstrong, Nicole Atwater, Grace Jordan, Ethan Stohr and Lucas Taylor, all of Breezy Point; Isaac Bittner, Crosslake; Gavin Berg and Michael Olson, both of East Gull Lake; Caitlin Armbrust and Gavin Wosmek, both of Emily.

Clayton Erickson, Gavin Kennen and Morgan Krieger, all of Lake Shore; Jason Boller, Kessa Eggert, Macy Jackson and Alyssa Nelson, all of Merrifield; Scott Fischer, Kooper Frank, Matthew Hill, Addison Wirtz, Elizabeth Wolthuizen and Hailey Wright, all of Nisswa.

Zoe Adams, Levi Barnes, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Brandon Dufour, Camryn Good, Elijah Hall, Amber Hidde, Tyler Hushagen, Maren Kimbler, Eli Laposky, Avery Larson, Kelsi Martini, Caleb Merrill, Barron Milham, Sidney Miller, Eva Mumm, Micah Olson, Joselyn Rinio, Samuel Rysavy and Natalie Thrun, all of Pequot Lakes; Christine Bonham, Olivia Laxen and Malaki Mclaughlin, all of Pine River.

Read more local area news

The following local students were named to the spring semester president's list at Central Lakes College:

ADVERTISEMENT

Alaura Dahl, Emma Gearns, Maegan Irish, Alexander Newman, Averie Sawyer and Raina Vredenburg, all of Backus; Maria Bance, Halle Bluhm, Melissa Perrine, Ruby Seidl, Alexis Triebenbach, Quinn Trottier and Ashley Wallin, all of Breezy Point.

Darby Boelter, Annabell Dahlberg, Emmett Johnson, Kaitlyn Millner and Lily Thompson, all of Crosslake; Abigail Bjorlo, Aana Collette, Rosabella Loschko, Braedon Manecke and Meghan Stearns, all of East Gull Lake; Christiana Schroeder, Emily; Autumn Jordan, Fifty Lakes; Madelyn Knapp, Hackensack.

Hailey Arns, Shelby Fitch, Jeffery Kohn, Kaidyn Pederson, Joslin Ray, Joselynn Schaefer and Isaac Seeker, all of Merrifield; Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Calia Chaney, Shane Crowley, Adison Gentry, Brooke Jensen, Rachel Lundell, Ryan Weigelt and Meghan Wirtz, all of Nisswa.

Landen Besler, Amelia Dvorak, Brea Eckes, Lydia Flategraff, Tasia Flen, Robert Hess, Nicholas Holmberg, Kira Justin, Aubrey Larsen, Kammy Leek, Abigail Martin, Carter Nolan, Angelina Schultz, Alison Walberg, Maggie Wolter and Allyson Yahn, all of Pequot Lakes.

Chloe Andrus, Brianna Hanneken, Ashley Hayford, Alexis Orth, Viola Reddick and Ashley Shamp, all of Pine River.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Echo Journal epapers June 15-20, 2023.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines for June 15-20, 2023
June 24, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
061523.N.RPB.AbortionWF - Map (1)-1.png
Members Only
Minnesota
'A whirlwind': Abortion in Minnesota one year after the fall of Roe v. Wade
June 24, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
062423-police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: June 24, 2023
June 24, 2023 05:57 AM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062523-faith-heavenly-fathers-day.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Father's Day, what does it mean to you?
June 25, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pastor Roger Braaten
062423-last-windrow-gravel-grouse.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I still appreciate our narrow, sand road
June 24, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Crosslake Legacy Gardens Jim Anderson_5737.JPG
Local
Crosslake Town Square gardens dedicated in honor of a mother and daughter
June 22, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt