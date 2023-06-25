Making the Grade: Central Lakes College names dean's list, president's list students

The following local students were named to the spring semester dean's list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd:

Nicole Johnson, Anneka Lindquist and Yetta Soukup, all of Backus; Olivia Armstrong, Nicole Atwater, Grace Jordan, Ethan Stohr and Lucas Taylor, all of Breezy Point; Isaac Bittner, Crosslake; Gavin Berg and Michael Olson, both of East Gull Lake; Caitlin Armbrust and Gavin Wosmek, both of Emily.

Clayton Erickson, Gavin Kennen and Morgan Krieger, all of Lake Shore; Jason Boller, Kessa Eggert, Macy Jackson and Alyssa Nelson, all of Merrifield; Scott Fischer, Kooper Frank, Matthew Hill, Addison Wirtz, Elizabeth Wolthuizen and Hailey Wright, all of Nisswa.

Zoe Adams, Levi Barnes, Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Brandon Dufour, Camryn Good, Elijah Hall, Amber Hidde, Tyler Hushagen, Maren Kimbler, Eli Laposky, Avery Larson, Kelsi Martini, Caleb Merrill, Barron Milham, Sidney Miller, Eva Mumm, Micah Olson, Joselyn Rinio, Samuel Rysavy and Natalie Thrun, all of Pequot Lakes; Christine Bonham, Olivia Laxen and Malaki Mclaughlin, all of Pine River.

The following local students were named to the spring semester president's list at Central Lakes College:

Alaura Dahl, Emma Gearns, Maegan Irish, Alexander Newman, Averie Sawyer and Raina Vredenburg, all of Backus; Maria Bance, Halle Bluhm, Melissa Perrine, Ruby Seidl, Alexis Triebenbach, Quinn Trottier and Ashley Wallin, all of Breezy Point.

Darby Boelter, Annabell Dahlberg, Emmett Johnson, Kaitlyn Millner and Lily Thompson, all of Crosslake; Abigail Bjorlo, Aana Collette, Rosabella Loschko, Braedon Manecke and Meghan Stearns, all of East Gull Lake; Christiana Schroeder, Emily; Autumn Jordan, Fifty Lakes; Madelyn Knapp, Hackensack.

Hailey Arns, Shelby Fitch, Jeffery Kohn, Kaidyn Pederson, Joslin Ray, Joselynn Schaefer and Isaac Seeker, all of Merrifield; Scarlett Anderson, Vanessa Anderson, Calia Chaney, Shane Crowley, Adison Gentry, Brooke Jensen, Rachel Lundell, Ryan Weigelt and Meghan Wirtz, all of Nisswa.

Landen Besler, Amelia Dvorak, Brea Eckes, Lydia Flategraff, Tasia Flen, Robert Hess, Nicholas Holmberg, Kira Justin, Aubrey Larsen, Kammy Leek, Abigail Martin, Carter Nolan, Angelina Schultz, Alison Walberg, Maggie Wolter and Allyson Yahn, all of Pequot Lakes.

Chloe Andrus, Brianna Hanneken, Ashley Hayford, Alexis Orth, Viola Reddick and Ashley Shamp, all of Pine River.