Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Making the Grade: Central Lakes College graduates - July 14, 2023

Northern Brainerd lakes area students graduate from Central Lakes College

CLC-Alternative-Signature-1024.jpg
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

Central Lakes College

The following local students recently graduated from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples:

BREEZY POINT: Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Science, nursing; Nicole Atwater, Associate of Applied Science in horticulture, certificate in sustainable local food, and Diploma of Occupational Proficiency in sustainable greenhouse production; Olivia Elson, Associate of Science, nursing, high honors; Carrie Harmala, Associate of Arts, high honors; Grace Jordan, Associate of Arts, honors; and Ashley Wallin, Associate of Arts, honors.

CROSSLAKE: Mike Hastings, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, high honors; Emmett Johnson, Associate of Arts, high honors; Caden Prouty, Associate of Arts, honors; and Lily Thompson, Associate of Arts, honors, and certificate in deaf studies, honors.

Read more local area news

EAST GULL LAKE: Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Applied Science, graphic design; Aana Collette, Associate of Arts, high honors; and Rosabella Loschko, Associate of Arts, high honors.

EMILY: Kale Jones, Associate of Arts, honors; and Gavin Wosmek, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

HACKENSACK: Trevor Radke, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, heavy equipment operation & maintenance.

JENKINS: Rebecca Olson, Associate of Science, nursing, honors.

LAKE SHORE: Morgan Krieger, Associate of Arts, honors; Allyson Weldon, Associate of Arts, honors; and Kimberly Schnoor, certificate in health care administrative specialist.

MERRIFIELD: Shelby Fitch, Associate of Arts in sociology transfer pathway, honors, Associate of Science in presocial work transfer pathway, honors, and certificate, honors; Macy Jackson, Associate of Arts, honors; Jeffery Kohn, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, honors; Joshua Peterson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, diesel equipment technician; Joslin Ray, Associate of Arts, high honors; and Lane Srock, Associate of Science, nursing, honors.

NISSWA: Shelby Grundtner, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Brooke Jensen, Associate of Arts, Honors; Grace Peabody, Associate of Arts, honors; and Meghan Wirtz, Associate of Arts, high honors.

PEQUOT LAKES: Zoe Adams, Associate of Arts, honors; Maria Bance, Associate of Arts, honors; Kayla Berg, Associate of Arts; Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Associate of Arts, honors; John Brennan, Associate of Arts; Brittany Dufour, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Josie Dumpprope, Associate of Arts; Amelia Dvorak, Associate of Arts, high honors; Brea Eckes, Associate of Arts, high honors; Northern Harvey, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Robert Hess, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, high honors; Kira Justin, Associate of Arts, honors; Maren Kimbler, Associate of Arts, honors; Abigail Martin, Associate of Arts, high honors; Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science in robotics/automated systems technology, honors, Associate of Applied Science in welding & fabrication, honors, certificate in robotic welding advanced, honors, certificate in robotic welding, honors; Carter Nolan, Associate of Arts, high honors; Angelina Schultz, Associate of Arts, high honors, certificate in business entrepreneurship, high honors, certificate, honors, high honors; Emma Trees, Associate of Arts, honors; and Logan Wallin, Pequot Lakes, Associate of Applied Science, CNC technologies, honors.

PINE RIVER: Olivia Adkins, Associate of Arts, high honors; Chloe Beavers, Associate of Arts; Christine Bonham, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, practical nursing, honors; Tiara Crannell, Associate of Arts; Ashley Hayford, Associate of Arts, honors; Tabitha Kibwaa, Associate of Arts, honors, certificate, honors; Maxx Laxen, Associate of Arts, honors; Jessica Siltman, certificate in bookkeeping; Jessica Siltman, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, accountant; and Dominique Sonenstahl, Associate of Arts, honors.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Julia Bullock 7 ©Allison Michael Orenstein.jpg
Community
Lakes Area Music Festival offers world class jazz and musical theater
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Community
Crow Wing County launches website photo contest
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
BeanHoleDays_2022_Logo_FullColor_V02.png
Community
Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
071623-faith-DO-YOU-TRUST-ME.jpg
Lifestyle
Faith: Do you trust me?
10h ago
 · 
By  Pastor Tristan Borland
071523-last-windrow-family-reunions.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: Pine River celebration brings back family reunion memories
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky
0831_PL-BLOTTER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 15, 2023
1d ago