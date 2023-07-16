Making the Grade: Central Lakes College graduates - July 14, 2023

Central Lakes College

The following local students recently graduated from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples:

BREEZY POINT: Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Science, nursing; Nicole Atwater, Associate of Applied Science in horticulture, certificate in sustainable local food, and Diploma of Occupational Proficiency in sustainable greenhouse production; Olivia Elson, Associate of Science, nursing, high honors; Carrie Harmala, Associate of Arts, high honors; Grace Jordan, Associate of Arts, honors; and Ashley Wallin, Associate of Arts, honors.

CROSSLAKE: Mike Hastings, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, high honors; Emmett Johnson, Associate of Arts, high honors; Caden Prouty, Associate of Arts, honors; and Lily Thompson, Associate of Arts, honors, and certificate in deaf studies, honors.

EAST GULL LAKE: Jordyn Anderson, Associate of Applied Science, graphic design; Aana Collette, Associate of Arts, high honors; and Rosabella Loschko, Associate of Arts, high honors.

EMILY: Kale Jones, Associate of Arts, honors; and Gavin Wosmek, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, honors.

HACKENSACK: Trevor Radke, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, heavy equipment operation & maintenance.

JENKINS: Rebecca Olson, Associate of Science, nursing, honors.

LAKE SHORE: Morgan Krieger, Associate of Arts, honors; Allyson Weldon, Associate of Arts, honors; and Kimberly Schnoor, certificate in health care administrative specialist.

MERRIFIELD: Shelby Fitch, Associate of Arts in sociology transfer pathway, honors, Associate of Science in presocial work transfer pathway, honors, and certificate, honors; Macy Jackson, Associate of Arts, honors; Jeffery Kohn, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, honors; Joshua Peterson, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, diesel equipment technician; Joslin Ray, Associate of Arts, high honors; and Lane Srock, Associate of Science, nursing, honors.

NISSWA: Shelby Grundtner, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Brooke Jensen, Associate of Arts, Honors; Grace Peabody, Associate of Arts, honors; and Meghan Wirtz, Associate of Arts, high honors.

PEQUOT LAKES: Zoe Adams, Associate of Arts, honors; Maria Bance, Associate of Arts, honors; Kayla Berg, Associate of Arts; Leo Bolz-Andolshek, Associate of Arts, honors; John Brennan, Associate of Arts; Brittany Dufour, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Josie Dumpprope, Associate of Arts; Amelia Dvorak, Associate of Arts, high honors; Brea Eckes, Associate of Arts, high honors; Northern Harvey, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Robert Hess, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, marine and powersports, high honors; Kira Justin, Associate of Arts, honors; Maren Kimbler, Associate of Arts, honors; Abigail Martin, Associate of Arts, high honors; Meghan McConville, Associate of Applied Science in robotics/automated systems technology, honors, Associate of Applied Science in welding & fabrication, honors, certificate in robotic welding advanced, honors, certificate in robotic welding, honors; Carter Nolan, Associate of Arts, high honors; Angelina Schultz, Associate of Arts, high honors, certificate in business entrepreneurship, high honors, certificate, honors, high honors; Emma Trees, Associate of Arts, honors; and Logan Wallin, Pequot Lakes, Associate of Applied Science, CNC technologies, honors.

PINE RIVER: Olivia Adkins, Associate of Arts, high honors; Chloe Beavers, Associate of Arts; Christine Bonham, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, practical nursing, honors; Tiara Crannell, Associate of Arts; Ashley Hayford, Associate of Arts, honors; Tabitha Kibwaa, Associate of Arts, honors, certificate, honors; Maxx Laxen, Associate of Arts, honors; Jessica Siltman, certificate in bookkeeping; Jessica Siltman, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, accountant; and Dominique Sonenstahl, Associate of Arts, honors.