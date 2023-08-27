Making the Grade: Aug. 27, 2023

University of North Dakota-Grand Forks

The following area students are spring semester graduates of the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks: Britt M. Kratochvil, Nisswa, Bachelor of Science in nursing, magna cum laude; Alexa A. Fyle, Pequot Lakes, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; and Mackenzie A. Vukelich, Pequot Lakes, Bachelor of Science in dietetics.

North Dakota State University-Fargo

The following area students are spring semester graduates of North Dakota State University in Fargo: Anna Felthous, Backus, Bachelor of Science in finance, with honors; Edward Lawrence Swanson, Hackensack, Bachelor of Science in computer engineering, with honors; Natalia Anne Chrisinger, Nisswa, Bachelor of Science in interior design; Rachel Voges, Nisswa, Bachelor of Science in biotechnology, with honors; Ari Merta, Pequot Lakes, Bachelor of Science in history; Brianna Laura Adkins, Pine River, Bachelor of Science in human development and family science, with honors; and Alexander Becker, Pine River, Doctor of Pharmacy.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The following area students are spring graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Madison: Owen Seidl, Breezy Point, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, neurobiology; Blake Millner, Crosslake, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, business - finance, investment and banking, business - management and human resources; and Noah Blum, Nisswa, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, mathematics.

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Tiana Carlson, Crosslake, is a December graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a Bachelor of Science in special education.

St. Olaf College-Northfield

Calvin Foss, Nisswa, the son of John and Jeanni Foss, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Olaf College in Northfield. He is studying biology.

Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology

Wyatt Tauber, of Backus, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, with a degree in computing security (BS and MS).

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities: Brooks P. Anderson, Breezy Point, senior, College of Science and Engineering; Ryan S. Seidl, Breezy Point, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Brooklyn M. Dean, Crosslake, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Stephen L. Maschhoff, Fifty Lakes, junior, Carlson School of Management; Stephanie L. Robertson, Lake Shore, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Kelsi M. Bergquist, Nisswa, senior, College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resources Sciences; Justine Vance, Nisswa, senior, College of Liberal Arts; Mackenzie E. Merta, Pequot Lakes, senior, College of Continuing and Professional Studies; Sonja J. Palmer, Pequot Lakes, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Jordyn Tayloe, Pequot Lakes, senior, Carlson School of Management; Hanna D. Milham, Pine River, senior, College of Education/Human Development; and Sam I. Person, Pine River, senior, College of Biological Sciences.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Eleanor Peabody, of Nisswa, is a spring graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Business College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and Spanish.

St. Cloud Technical & Community College

The following area students were named to the spring dean’s list at St. Cloud Technical & Community College: Torry Hirschey, Backus; and Cora Hahn, Lake Shore.