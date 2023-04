Making the Grade: April 3, 2023

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Bethel University in St. Paul: Grace Bonfig , Merrifield, daughter of Scott and Julie Bonfig; Andrew Kirzeder , Nisswa, son of Mindy and Michael Chandler; Madelyn Pearson , Nisswa, daughter of Brian and Jenni Pearson; Emma Benson , Pequot Lakes, daughter of Jeff and Julie Benson; Mariah Rickard , Pequot Lakes, daughter of Bill and Kristine Rickard; Madeline Sherman , Pequot Lakes, daughter of Mark and Wendy Sherman.

