Main street in Backus may see massive overhaul

BACKUS — Cass County Engineer Darrick Anderson approached the Backus City Council at the Monday, Aug. 7, regular meeting to request feedback on a road project that will include sections of road in the city.

Anderson said they are doing an extensive project on County Road 116, which circles Pine Mountain Lake. The project includes the portion in front of the businesses on Front Street in Backus.

Anderson proposed an option of working with the city due to discrepancies in the Front Street right of way. Cass County would like to do work on the curbs, gutters and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance of the sidewalks flanking Front Street; however, the county right of way does not extend to the curbs on either side of the road.

To complete the work, the county would either need easements from every business owner, or they would need to acquire the right of way, which has been the standard practice with other cities.

In exchange, the city can give the county suggestions regarding what the end project looks like.

Anderson explained that the county has state aid funding inaccessible to cities, but by partnering together, they can use state aid funding to complete a mutually beneficial project on Front Street.

A similar agreement helped fund work in Hackensack, where the city only had to pay for nonessential additions, such as artistic-looking street lamps and sidewalk grates for trees.

When asked, Anderson said the state aid funding could be used to update the city's lamp posts, a project the city has begun planning, so long as the city wants plain lamp posts. The new posts would use LED lighting.

If the city goes through with the partnership, changes could include widening the parking area on Front Street so vehicles may park diagonally on both sides, expanding the curb at the CR 116 and Highway 87 intersection to direct cars around the parking lane in front of businesses, and more.

However, after the project is done and initial striping and painting is done, the city would be responsible for maintenance, an agreement Mayor Kurt Sawyer indicated was also within the city's interest.

The county needs an answer fairly quickly, so the council agreed to come up with ideas to present at the next meeting, Sept. 11.

In other business Aug. 7, the council:



Scheduled a budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to set a levy.

a budget meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to set a levy. Approved a request for a $25,000 loan from the city's revolving loan fund to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority for the construction of a storage building for HRA equipment. They had already gotten approval for the work, but delayed progress due to building costs. The HRA requested a 3.5% interest rate for 10 years, with a likely early payoff.

a request for a $25,000 loan from the city's revolving loan fund to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority for the construction of a storage building for HRA equipment. They had already gotten approval for the work, but delayed progress due to building costs. The HRA requested a 3.5% interest rate for 10 years, with a likely early payoff. Learned the Cass County Sheriff's Office may be interested in purchasing the former Head Start building near Foothills Christian Academy, including the tennis courts, which may be used for canine training. The land may be sold without the included playground space. The city attorney said the city may also sell the playground without first removing the equipment without taking on any liability.

the Cass County Sheriff's Office may be interested in purchasing the former Head Start building near Foothills Christian Academy, including the tennis courts, which may be used for canine training. The land may be sold without the included playground space. The city attorney said the city may also sell the playground without first removing the equipment without taking on any liability. Agreed to have the city's dirt roads graded.

to have the city's dirt roads graded. Accepted nearly $40,000 of donations from various private individuals, townships and entities to the Backus First Response and Backus Fire Department.

nearly $40,000 of donations from various private individuals, townships and entities to the Backus First Response and Backus Fire Department. Approved purchase of new windows from Marvin Windows and Doors for a much needed window replacement at city hall and the fire hall at a cost of $15,584.40. A firefighter secured the city an over $10,000 discount and the city will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the windows and installation.

purchase of new windows from Marvin Windows and Doors for a much needed window replacement at city hall and the fire hall at a cost of $15,584.40. A firefighter secured the city an over $10,000 discount and the city will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the windows and installation. Reviewed a request by a resident to consider an ordinance addressing cannabis use in outdoor public spaces ahead of the Backus Corn Fest on Aug. 12.

The council chose to wait to see if it will be a problem, but also because the state Legislature is wrestling with details concerning the legalization of cannabis and could possibly change state regulations several times in the near future.

The council did agree the pavilion at the Rocky Dock park should be nonsmoking, especially due to the fire risk of the nearby dry swamp lands, which is a regular concern for the city.

