Maci Martini selected as Pequot Lakes Triple A Award winner

She is involved with volleyball, basketball, softball and visual arts

Maci Martini poses in her Patriots Basketball Jersey.jpg
Maci Martini
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 13, 2023 02:57 PM

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes High School senior Maci Martini is the school’s 2023 recipient of the Triple A Award.

Martini is the daughter of Shaun and Lisa Martini. She is involved with volleyball, basketball, softball and visual arts.

Read more local area news

She was selected to the all-state volleyball team and was an all-state basketball player as a junior.

She plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead to pursue a degree in business and plans to play volleyball there.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple A Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
