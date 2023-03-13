Maci Martini selected as Pequot Lakes Triple A Award winner
She is involved with volleyball, basketball, softball and visual arts
PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes High School senior Maci Martini is the school’s 2023 recipient of the Triple A Award.
Martini is the daughter of Shaun and Lisa Martini. She is involved with volleyball, basketball, softball and visual arts.
She was selected to the all-state volleyball team and was an all-state basketball player as a junior.
She plans to attend Minnesota State University Moorhead to pursue a degree in business and plans to play volleyball there.
Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple A Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.
