Lower Roy Lake Road in Nisswa isn’t a detour route

CSAH 77 leading to Lake Shore is closed for roundabout construction

CSAH 77 roundabout detour map 2023.png
This is the detour map for the County State Aid Highway 77/Nokomis Avenue roundabout project underway in Nisswa through mid-summer 2023.
Contributed / Widseth engineering firm
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 5:57 AM

NISSWA — Motorists turned to Lower Roy Lake Road instead of the posted detour route after County State Aid Highway 77 closed Monday, May 15, for work to build a roundabout at the Grand View Lodge entrance at Nokomis Avenue.

Nisswa City Engineer Joe Dubel, with Widseth engineering firm, told the city council May 16 they were putting up signs to divert traffic to the detour route, which is County Road 29 at the Nisswa-Pequot Lakes border.

Read more Nisswa City Council news

The goal is to reopen CSAH 77 on July 14, though that depends on weather and potential other factors, he said.

Council member Joe Hall asked that the speed limit sign go back up on Lower Roy Lake Road because people don’t realize that limit is 30 mph.

Read more about the CSAH 77 roundabout

Dubel said there is a temporary 20 mph sign up during construction.

After discussion, it was agreed to have public works and police review the signs with the possibility of modifying the advisory speed sign and going back to the normal posted speed sign to avoid the confusion.

The idea is to keep motorists who are using Lower Roy Lake Road and Hazelwood Drive at slow speeds to ensure everyone’s safety.

Council member Mark Utzinger was absent May 16.

In other regular meeting business, the council:

  • Learned that Elaine Leach donated $100 to the police department.
  • Agreed to close from Murray Road to Church Street from 2-10 p.m. Saturday, July 8, for a car show at A&W Restaurant.
  • Approved 2022-23 liquor licenses.
  • Approved an ordinance amendment that extends a requirement to act on a conditional use permit from six months to a year, and a requirement to complete the work from two years to three years.
  • Approved a $10,000 budget to market the future Nisswa City Park improvement project.
  • Approved a maintenance agreement for Grand View Lodge to maintain the interior of the roundabout when it is complete.
  • Approved an agreement to create the Nisswa Enrichment Fund with the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation.
  • Adjourned to closed sessions for union negotiations and to consider an offer for property purchase.

Find recordings of Nisswa City Council meetings on the city's YouTube channel.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

