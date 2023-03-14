6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Loon and Lakes Trivia Night set March 16 in Crosslake

Event will be at 14 Lakes Brewery in Crosslake as part of St. Patrick's Day festivities

Trivia 2.jpg
The Loon and Lakes Trivia night at 14 Lakes Brewing Company in Crosslake educated attendees on the state bird on Feb. 2, 2023.
Contributed / Whitefish Area Property Owners Association
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
March 14, 2023 02:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — Loon and Lakes Trivia Night will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 14 Lakes Brewery in Crosslake to kick off the Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center hosted trivia night Feb. 2 in celebration of Crosslake WinterFest.

Booth.jpg
The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association had a booth at the annual Back to Basics event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Pine River.
Contributed / Whitefish Area Property Owners Association

Trivia questions included:

  • Last spring, around 86 loons congregated on open water near the channel between Cross and Rush lakes. What would we call this behavior? Answer: staging.
  • Who leaves the lakes first, the adult or juvenile loons? Answer: adults.
  • Seeing many visitors each summer, what is currently on the site of the first recorded settlement in Crosslake? Answer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground/Pioneer Park area.
  • Growing in water 2-4 feet deep, the state grain of Minnesota was featured in the National Loon Center’s soup entry for SoupFest. What is it? Answer: wild rice.
  • What is the leading industry in Crosslake? Answer: tourism.
Loon Booth.jpg
The National Loon Center booth at the annual Back to Basics event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Pine River provided information on the ongoing project to highlight the state bird's importance in Crosslake.
Contributed / Whitefish Area Property Owners Association

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center also hosted a booth as well as presented at the Back to Basics sustainability event Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School.

Presentation Natasha.jpg
Natasha Bartolotta with the National Loon Center hosted an informational session at the annual Back to Basics event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023,in Pine River.
Contributed / Whitefish Area Property Owners Association
Presentation Shannon.jpg
Shannon Watters ran part of an informational workshop at the annual Back to Basics event Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Pine River.
Contributed / Whitefish Area Property Owners Association

The event attracted more than 400 attendees; offered countless organic, sustainable and nature focused vendors; and featured 47 workshops.

Natasha Bartolotta, Miranda Graceffa and Shannon Watters led a double session on ”Becoming Stewards of the Loons and Lakes.” It was an interactive workshop that brought great learning to attendees and presenters.

The next Back to Basics is Feb. 17, 2024.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
