Loon and Lakes Trivia Night set March 16 in Crosslake
Event will be at 14 Lakes Brewery in Crosslake as part of St. Patrick's Day festivities
CROSSLAKE — Loon and Lakes Trivia Night will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at 14 Lakes Brewery in Crosslake to kick off the Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center hosted trivia night Feb. 2 in celebration of Crosslake WinterFest.
Trivia questions included:
- Last spring, around 86 loons congregated on open water near the channel between Cross and Rush lakes. What would we call this behavior? Answer: staging.
- Who leaves the lakes first, the adult or juvenile loons? Answer: adults.
- Seeing many visitors each summer, what is currently on the site of the first recorded settlement in Crosslake? Answer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground/Pioneer Park area.
- Growing in water 2-4 feet deep, the state grain of Minnesota was featured in the National Loon Center’s soup entry for SoupFest. What is it? Answer: wild rice.
- What is the leading industry in Crosslake? Answer: tourism.
The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association and the National Loon Center also hosted a booth as well as presented at the Back to Basics sustainability event Feb. 11 at Pine River-Backus School.
The event attracted more than 400 attendees; offered countless organic, sustainable and nature focused vendors; and featured 47 workshops.
Natasha Bartolotta, Miranda Graceffa and Shannon Watters led a double session on ”Becoming Stewards of the Loons and Lakes.” It was an interactive workshop that brought great learning to attendees and presenters.
The next Back to Basics is Feb. 17, 2024.
