Longtime Pequot Lakes police officer let go

PEQUOT LAKES — Kate Petersen, Pequot Lakes police officer for nearly 17 years, was “removed from employment” for nondisciplinary reasons effective Tuesday, April 4.

That action came after the Pequot Lakes City Council met in closed session after its regular meeting Monday, April 3, for an employee performance evaluation of Petersen.

On Feb. 6, a closed meeting that lasted just over an hour was held after the council’s regular meeting for the same reason. No action was taken when the council reopened that meeting.

The council reopened the meeting April 3 and voted 4-0, with council member Cheri Seils absent, to remove Petersen from employment, City Administrator Rich Spiczka said via email.

The council will summarize its conclusions regarding the evaluation at the next council meeting Monday, May 1.

Asked for more information, Spiczka said in another email: “The City removed Officer Petersen from employment with the City of Pequot Lakes, effective April 4, 2023, which was her last date of employment with the City, for non-disciplinary reasons as specified in City Administrator Spiczka’s letter to Kate Petersen of March 30, 2023.

“Due to data privacy laws, primarily, Minnesota Statutes, section 13.43 (Personnel Data), stating that all data on city personnel is private (not public) unless otherwise expressly stated as public in such statute, the city cannot share any other information, at this point, related to this matter,” the email said.

Petersen had been on administrative leave since Feb. 24.

Reached by phone Monday, April 10, Petersen respectfully declined comment at this time.

She started work as a police officer in Pequot Lakes on May 24, 2006. She spent time as the Pequot Lakes Schools liaison officer, served for nearly a year as acting chief before former Chief Eric Klang was hired in 2011, and she served for six months as interim sergeant from December 2019-June 2020, when the council appointed Ryan Franz as sergeant.

When she joined the city in 2006, it was her first law enforcement job. She and two other Pequot Lakes emergency responders received Life Saver Awards for helping to save a Pine River woman’s life in April 2019.

Petersen spent time in charge of the Pequot Lakes Police Reserve Unit as well.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com . Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.