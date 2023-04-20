Long, snowy winter brings long list of road repairs in Crow Wing County

BRAINERD — The winter’s weather snow/rain and mix of freeze and thaw has created many potholes and rough road conditions throughout Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is aware of the county roads conditions and is working to make repairs. Warmer weather is needed to better repair roads.

Currently, hot mix asphalt plants are not yet in operation. This requires the highway department staff to use cold mix asphalt to patch potholes. This material can be prone to failure during wet and cold conditions.

The county asks for the patience of the traveling public as preparations are in place to repair and maintain county roads when the weather warms up. Construction season will begin soon, and undivided attention is requested when driving through work zones.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department maintains 550 miles of county roads and 63 miles of roads in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District.

Contact the highway department with a county road concern at highwayinfo@crowwing.us or 218-824-1110.