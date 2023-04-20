99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Long, snowy winter brings long list of road repairs in Crow Wing County

Construction season will begin soon, and attention is requested when driving through work zones

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — The winter’s weather snow/rain and mix of freeze and thaw has created many potholes and rough road conditions throughout Crow Wing County.

The Crow Wing County Highway Department is aware of the county roads conditions and is working to make repairs. Warmer weather is needed to better repair roads.

Read more local area news

Currently, hot mix asphalt plants are not yet in operation. This requires the highway department staff to use cold mix asphalt to patch potholes. This material can be prone to failure during wet and cold conditions.

The county asks for the patience of the traveling public as preparations are in place to repair and maintain county roads when the weather warms up. Construction season will begin soon, and undivided attention is requested when driving through work zones.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Crow Wing County Highway Department maintains 550 miles of county roads and 63 miles of roads in the First Assessment District and Second Assessment District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact the highway department with a county road concern at highwayinfo@crowwing.us or 218-824-1110.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
042023-photo-contest-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Photo contest open to Cass and Crow Wing County residents
April 20, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Local
Northland Arboretum in Baxter to host loon restoration program
April 19, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Shawn Hansen Nisswa Citizen of Year April 17, 2023.jpg
Local
Hansen recognized as Nisswa Citizen of the Year 2023
April 19, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
041823.warroadbog.jpg
Minnesota
Nine rescued from flooded bog near Warroad
April 18, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
PL Track 4-11.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Chaney leads Patriot girls to 2nd in Bemidji
April 19, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Ariana Burns fields a ball at 3rd in the Tigers win over the Staples-Motley Cardinals Thursday, April 13.JPG
Prep
Softball: Tigers begin season 1-1
April 19, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Ashley Smith
IMG_3656.JPG
Local
Nordby takes Miss Pequot Lakes crown
April 19, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dan Determan