'Logsleds to Snowmobiles' centennial history books available
Books will be available Fridays at the Pine River Depot or during the 150th celebration
PINE RIVER — Heritage Group North has received reprints of the popular "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" centennial history book ahead of the Pine River 150th Celebration.
Books will be for sale for $40 each at the Pine River Historical Railway Depot and at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce during business hours.
Copies will also be available at Pine River-Backus School during the 150th celebration or by email at heritagegroupnorth.org.
ADVERTISEMENT