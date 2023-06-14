Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
'Logsleds to Snowmobiles' centennial history books available

Books will be available Fridays at the Pine River Depot or during the 150th celebration

pine-river-150th-logo.jpg
Submitted
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

PINE RIVER — Heritage Group North has received reprints of the popular "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" centennial history book ahead of the Pine River 150th Celebration.

Books will be for sale for $40 each at the Pine River Historical Railway Depot and at the Pine River Chamber of Commerce during business hours.

Copies will also be available at Pine River-Backus School during the 150th celebration or by email at heritagegroupnorth.org.

