Local students named to Dean's List at UW-Superior

Recognition for academic performance

area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration, Shutterstock, Inc.
By PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 10:27 AM

SUPERIOR, WI - The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Hometown; Name

Baxter

  • Jaden Kroll

Nisswa

  • Emma Booth

Wadena

  • Ben Keppers

