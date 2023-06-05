Local students named to Dean's List at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, WI - The following students have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the Spring 2023 semester.

To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Hometown; Name

Baxter

Jaden Kroll

Nisswa

Emma Booth

Wadena

Ben Keppers